Tekisha Harvey and Alexandra Schrecengost Discuss Women in Business with Candice Georgiadis
Tekisha Harvey, co-founded CannaCurious Magazine. Alexandra Schrecengost, Founder and CEO of Virtual With Us
Trust yourself and don’t be afraid to fail: That’s actually advice I gave myself.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 23, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Alexandra Schrecengost, Founder and CEO of Virtual With Us
Social media, along with conventional websites, provide a vast sea of marketing reach for companies. Sometimes this sea is so big, you don't know where to start or which direction to head. Reach out to Candice Georgiadis at the below contact options and she'll get your marketing ramped up the right way and help you move ahead of your competitors. Below are two excerpts from recent interviews with her clients.
-
Tekisha Harvey, co-founded CannaCurious Magazine
Despite great progress that has been made we still have a lot more work to do to achieve gender parity in this industry. According to this report in Entrepreneur, less than 25 percent of cannabis businesses are run by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender parity moving forward?
First and foremost, admit and acknowledge that disparities exist. You can’t fix the problem until you acknowledge there is one.
Release fear and embrace change. Instead of trying to get women to fit the existing mold for leadership, consider that the mold can be different. It’s 2021 after all, not 1950. Things should evolve and change. That’s the beauty of life. We learn and do better.
Lastly, have a proactive and ongoing plan to course correct for the future. Talk honestly about the disparity and make it known that you want to change the narrative and then actually do it. Go find the talented women and hire them. Then promote them and give them the space to lead.
You are a “Cannabis Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the cannabis industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each.
Expect the unexpected. The cannabis industry is new and growing very fast. We are building the plane and flying it at the same time, so be flexible and open to a rapidly changing environment.
Connect with people in cannabis at local and online events. The cannabis industry is still very grassroots and people are leaning on each other to help move the industry forward. If you don’t know something, don’t be afraid to reach out and ask someone for advice.
Focus on the ancillary businesses, not just plant touching. They make up two thirds of the cannabis industry. We knew with expanding legalization, access to cannabis was increasing and people needed to be re-educated. That was why we started CannaCurious — to educate women in an approachable, beautiful and informative way.
Learn the history of not only the plant but also the impact of the War on Drugs to communities of color. It is important to understand this past in order to create a new narrative that is inclusive and equitable.
The full interview is available here
-
Alexandra Schrecengost, Founder and CEO of Virtual With Us
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Trust yourself and don’t be afraid to fail: That’s actually advice I gave myself. I’ve learned that being afraid to fail is a construct imposed on you by others who may not trust themselves. I’ve had a few friends who did not succeed in their entrepreneurial efforts tell me to temper my expectations, but at the end of the day, I know I’ll succeed because that’s the only way I can see it.
Spend enough time with the people you like best: The nature of the workplace is being around people you don’t choose to be around. The only way to balance the stress of interactions that may seem forced or unnatural is to spend enough time with the people you love to balance it out.
Don’t limit your opportunities: A career is not a linear timeline, and nothing precludes you from re-interpreting your skill set in any number of ways.
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
I plan to keep breaking into the world of wine, which is so heavily male-dominated, in new ways, and actively encouraging the evolution of traditional concepts for the new generation. My vision for the future is inclusivity and a welcoming attitude that unlocks the potential of new and younger wine drinkers. It is time to really shake things up.
Complete reading the interview here
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn