Shay Love, An Emerging American Rap Artist, Announces Release of “To Be Me” (Official Music Video)
Since age ten, Shay Love has been perfecting his craft and sharing his deep, innermost thoughts with the world through music.YOUNGSTOWN, OHIO, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shay Love, or Shawn Hamlett, an emerging American rap artist making his mark on the global music scene, is impressing audiences with his fusion of hip-hop’s golden eras and artistic style that brings together rap, from boom-bap to modern sounds, to create something fresh and distinctly his. Shay Love recently announced the release of his latest mixtape, “To Be Me” (Official Video).
A powerful piece, “To Be Me” (Official Video) recounts Shay Love’s narrow escape from the struggles of gang life at a young age, and his struggles to overcome the crack era and survive. Described as “bold, daring, and impossible to ignore” by early critics, the mixtape real offers listeners a real-life look at life on the tough streets of America.
“This current mixtape, “To Be Me,” embodies everything that I am about,” he remarked. “It is a powerful piece combining the best of modern rap and hip-hop, and I am excited to share it with listeners worldwide this summer.”
“To Be Me” (Official Video) is streaming now. Available on iTunes for $0.99 and Spotify streaming with an Exclusive NFT Open Sea this Summer 2021. Pre-order the mixtape here.
iMPERIAL is a network of skilled and dedicated artists who help create the perfect environment for hip-hop projects and events, working in collaboration with DJ's, musicians, party planners, and project managers let to create memorable moments.
