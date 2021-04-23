Harvest Landscape Enterprises, Inc. Names Gabriel Anguiano Division President for Orange County, Beach Cities
Anguiano Credits His Operational and Leadership Strengths to His Military Background
I admire his years of dedication he gave in serving our Country. Both the leadership and discipline he brings are of the highest caliber.”ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Harvest Landscape Enterprises Inc. is pleased to announce the hiring of Gabriel Anguiano as Division President for Orange County, Beach Cities. Anguiano is an industry leader with 15 years of professional experience in the landscape management industry.
"Gabriel is highly personable and extremely well-versed in the art of customer service," said Steven Schinhofen, CEO, "I admire his years of dedication he gave in serving our Country. Both the leadership and discipline he brings are of the highest caliber."
Anguiano is a dedicated Operations Manager who has exhibited effective leadership in all aspects of his career. He is cost-conscious, excelling at the implementation of strategies to streamline operations. Passionate about training and coaching, Anguiano will strengthen client relations and further grow the Harvest Landscape Beach Cities portfolio.
"I am excited about what our clients will gain in working with Gabriel. He is both intuitive and tenacious, bringing a wealth of industry knowledge with him," said Felix Montano, VP of Operations.
Anguiano successfully transitioned to the landscape industry in 2006 upon completing 5 years of service with the U.S. Army. He has demonstrated success working on several of Southern California’s most prominent resorts such as Terranea Resort, The Langham Hotel, Water Garden Santa Monica. Additionally, Anguiano has worked with notable homeowners associations such as Sorrento Porter Ranch, Burbank Hills Estates, Burbank Studios, Mulholland Estates Calabasas, and Leisure World Seal Beach. Anguiano is completing his Bachelor of Science degree this Fall from Grand Canyon University.
