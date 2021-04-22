Quantum Assurance International Joins The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers
I am thrilled that Quantum Assurance has recently joined CIAB. At the heart of both of our organizations is a commitment to positioning our industry for future growth and success.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Assurance International, an innovative national independent insurance leader in auto, home, commercial, and life has announced today that it has joined The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers (CIAB), the premier association for the top commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide.
Council members are market leaders that annually place 90% of property/casualty insurance premiums and 60% of employer-provided benefits. With expansive reach, the Washington, D.C.-based CIAB fosters industry-wide relationships and engages lawmakers, regulators and stakeholders to promote the interests of its members and the valuable role they play in the mitigation of risk for their clients. In addition to convening established marketplace meetings, CIAB provides its member firms with strategic resources to fuel their growth—from talent development programs and business operations support to market intelligence and thought leadership.
Quantum Assurance is a champion of the independent agency channel and represents many of the most respected and nationally-ranked regional and national carriers in the country. In addition to supporting national carriers, Quantum Assurance aligns with InsurTech carriers that are new to the market place and are focused around innovation and change in the space. The corporate mission to democratize insurance takes shape through entrepreneur friendly agency ownership contracts, world-class education programs for clients and agents, and initiatives that create transparency in the space.
“I am thrilled that Quantum Assurance has recently joined CIAB”, said Justin Eggar, Chief Executive Officer at Quantum Assurance International, Inc. “CIAB, as the premier membership organization in the insurance space, advocates on behalf of the brokerage sector on Capitol Hill, and provides the programs and professional opportunities that help us achieve our business goals. At the heart of both of our organizations is a commitment to positioning our industry for future growth and success.”
About Quantum Assurance:
Quantum Assurance International is an independent insurance organization serving clients through our flagship call centers as well as our agency force. We reduce friction during the client experience by leveraging cutting-edge technology and by matching our clients with premier choices from top-rated insurance carriers across the country. To learn more about becoming a Quantum Assurance International Independent Agent, visit: www.QuantumAssurance.com
About The Council:
The Council of Insurance Agents & Brokers is the premier association for the top regional, national and international commercial insurance and employee benefits intermediaries worldwide. Its mission is to promote the business growth of its members, market leaders that annually place 90% of U.S. commercial property/casualty insurance premiums and 60% of employer-provided benefits. The Council also publishes the award-winning industry publication, Leader’s Edge. Founded in 1913, The Council is based in Washington, D.C. Learn more at www.ciab.com
Abby Thoresen
Quantum Assurance International
