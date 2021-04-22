NY Based Organic Fertilizer Company, Shin Nong, Launches Earth Day Partnership

Shin Nong, producer of the 100% organic fertilizer PRO ORGANIC, is partnering with the lifestyle-brand The Cool Circle this Earth Day for #PlantASeed campaign.

PIERMONT, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shin Nong, Inc., producer of the 100% organic fertilizer product PRO ORGANIC, is partnering with the lifestyle-brand The Cool Circle this Earth Day to promote the #PlantASeed campaign. Together, the two companies are launching a line of merchandise to bring awareness to global warming. 100% of the profits from this batch get donated to the Arbor Day Foundation.

“We feel that the Arbor Day Foundation shares many of our values,” says Shin Nong founder John Yun. The Arbor Day Foundation is a nonprofit conservation organization that is dedicated to planting trees and educating others about the importance of preserving the environment.

Shin Nong’s product PRO ORGANIC reflects the mission of environmental preservation. Most big name plant-food brands are synthetic fertilizers, which are man-made and contain harmful chemicals. These contaminate soil, groundwater, and heavily contribute to pollution.

Meanwhile, PRO ORGANIC is made up of all-natural ingredients, consisting of essential nutrients that improve soil texture and enrich microbial life. And, while other “organic” fertilizers typically include less than 18% organic matter, PRO ORGANIC is made up of 100% organic materials.

Through their collaboration with The Cool Circle, Shin Nong hopes to bring awareness to the issue of global warming and stress the importance of caring for our environment. By supporting the #PlantASeed merchandise line, people can both spread the message about the cause and aid the positive undertaking of The Arbor Day Foundation.

Whether it be launching PRO ORGANIC or partnering in the Plant A Seed campaign, Shin Nong knows the importance of being proactive. As they state powerfully on their company website, “The power of willful ignorance cannot be overstated anymore.”

Shin Nong is a 100% Organic and Vegan plant-food company based in Piedmont, NY. Their product PRO ORGANIC is formulated with rice bran, castor meal, and 17 natural minerals that help plants grow healthy and strong. To learn more about PRO ORGANIC by Shin Nong and their organic fertilizers, visit their website here or email info@shinnong.org.

And, to check out the Pro Organic x The Cool Circle Plant A Seed Merchandise, click here.