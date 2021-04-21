DHEC Strives to Make Earth Day a Yearlong Commitment in South Carolina

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 21, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With COVID-19 still a major threat to public health, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) is encouraging South Carolina residents to find safe ways to take part in this year’s Earth Day celebration. But not just on Thursday when the 51st annual event takes place.

More than 100 million people around the world found a way to participate last year for the 50th anniversary of Earth Day. Just like all the previous ones, Earth Day 2021 serves as a reminder for everyone to do their part in helping preserve the environment. Things like conserving energy, planting trees, preserving wetlands, and other conservation efforts can go a long way if participants exercise these practices all 365 days of the year.

This year, DHEC officials maintained physical distancing and practiced other safety precautions, while celebrating the day in a variety of ways. These included learning how to make a container vegetable garden, holding an employee seminar on soil types and a discussion on how to reduce food waste in the home.

“At DHEC, every day is Earth Day, as our team works together with partners across the Palmetto State protecting and promoting the health of the public and the environment,” said Myra Reece, the Director of DHEC Environmental Affairs. “Our state thrives with its clean air and water and abundant natural resources. This is a day to celebrate the many ways each of us can make a difference in our backyards, businesses, and communities.”

Environmental Affairs at DHEC helps improve the quality of life for all South Carolinians by protecting and promoting our state’s environment and our valuable natural resources. Some of the Environmental Affairs key programs include the Drinking Water Program that ensures safe drinking water; Air Permitting that issues and operates permits to facilities whose operations could impact the air we breathe; the Office of Ocean and Coastal Resource Management that preserves and promotes responsible development of our state’s eight coastal counties; and our Land and Waste Management Permitting Program that regulates the proper disposal of solid waste materials throughout our state.

DHEC encourages South Carolinians to take part in Earth Day through similar activities and in other ways:

Learn more about DHEC’s Environmental Affairs programs, resources and services at scdhec.gov/environment. For more on Earth Day, visit Make Every Day Earth Day.

###