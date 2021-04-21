I-65 North Closure at Wedgewood Avenue This Weekend

Video: https://youtu.be/lbD28H3bKa8

Map: I-65 Weekend Closure Interstate Detour Routes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Department of Transportation contract crews will temporarily close I-65 in the northbound direction in Nashville at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge to make repairs this weekend. The closure information is as follows.

· Friday, April 23 at 8 p.m. through Monday, April 26 at 5 a.m., TDOT contract crews will close I-65 North at the Wedgewood Avenue bridge.

o I-65 northbound traffic will be routed on I-440 to on I-40 (downtown interstate loop).

o Wedgewood Avenue under the I-65 bridge will be closed.

§ Eastbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 southbound on-ramp.

§ Westbound traffic on Wedgewood will be able to access the I-65 northbound on-ramp.

This work is weather-dependent.

TDOT will use its overhead Dynamic Message Signs to direct motorists around the closure. Drivers are advised to be alert and follow the posted directions. Law enforcement officers will be on site in the work zone to provide traffic control as the work is being completed.

This work is part of a $2.4 million bridge repair project for the I-65 bridge over Wedgewood Avenue. The project is estimated to be completed in June 2021.

For more information on the bridge repair project and upcoming ramp safety project in this area, visit the project website: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-3/interstate-65-wedgewood-ave-interchange.html