MDC conducting two amphibian night hikes at Marias Temps Clair Conservation Area April 24 and May 1

St. CHARLES, Mo.—Spring is a busy time in Missouri’s wetlands and marshes. They come to life at night with the incredible and varied sounds of breeding toads and frogs. It’s truly an amphibious symphony.

The Missouri Department of Conservation invites fans of frogs to enjoy an evening marsh concert during two naturalist-led Amphibian Night Hikes at Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area in St. Charles County. The first takes place Saturday, April 24, from 7-9:45 p.m. and is open to adults only ages 18 and up. The second is Saturday, May 1 and is open to all ages.

Marais Temps Clair means “fair weather marsh” in French. Each hike will enable participants to by an ear-witness to a marsh concert presented by Missouri’s toads and frogs, as this will be the peak of breeding season for several species. Like birding by ear, listening to and learning frog calls is one of the best ways to identify these nocturnal singers. MDC naturalists will assist participants in learning how to recognize toads and frogs by their calls. Hikers should bring a small flashlight, water, snacks, and dress for the weather.

The Amphibian Night Hikes at Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area are free programs; however, advanced online registration is required at the following links:

As this is an in-person programs, for the safety of participants and our staff, MDC encourages all guests to observe social distancing guidelines. Participants will be asked to maintain at least six feet from others and follow St. Charles County recommendations regarding masks and social distancing.

To reach Marais Temps Clair Conservation Area from St. Charles, take Highway 94 to Route H. Follow Route H northeast to Island Road and go north on Island Road to the area.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.