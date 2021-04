Public School Districts and Nonpublic Systems

The submission deadline for student P-EBT data files to be uploaded to the portal is changing to the 1st of each month beginning May, 2021 through August 2021.

For more information on the P-EBT Collection, please see the item posted on the NDE Bulletin website at https://www.education.ne.gov/bulletin/ – P-EBT File Upload/Pandemic SNAP Benefits for Families.