Swift Prepared Foods expands in Columbia, bringing 251 new jobs

Swift Prepared Foods, a consumer packaged goods company and subsidiary of JBS USA, announced it will be building a new Italian meats and charcuterie production facility. This expansion represents a $200 million investment and will bring 251 new jobs to the region.

“We’re excited to welcome Swift Prepared Foods to Columbia,” Governor Mike Parson said. “Missouri is a great place for the company to grow its business and develop a world-class workforce. This investment and the jobs it will create will provide many new opportunities for the mid-Missouri region, and we look forward to seeing the company succeed for years to come.” 

The company chose Columbia for its strategic location, business-friendly environment, the ability to access raw material, and leverage partnerships with their existing assets.

“We are excited to join the Columbia community and to bring good-paying jobs and innovation to the area with the addition of this new, state-of-the-art facility,” said Thomas Lopez, president and chief operating officer, Swift Prepared Foods. “After an extensive review of potential locations, we are confident that Columbia is a great fit for our company, and this decision supports the continued growth we are focused on achieving.”

“This project will further solidify Columbia’s standing in the food manufacturing industry, complementing other great Columbia employers like Aurora Organic Dairy, Kraft Heinz, Quaker Oats and Beyond Meat,” said Columbia Mayor Brian Treece. “Having Swift Prepared Foods in our community will bring new living-wage jobs and career opportunities for Columbia families.”

For their expansion, Swift Prepared Foods used the Missouri Works program, an incentive tool to help companies expand and retain workers by providing access to capital through withholdings or tax credits for job creation. The company is also partnering with Missouri One Start to provide tailored recruitment assistance to meet the company’s specific workforce needs. Missouri One Start’s professional training network ensures companies have the right workforce with the right skillset when they need it.

Learn more about Missouri Works and Missouri One Start.

