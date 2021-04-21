Best Selling 2021 Coloring Books named from US Publisher ColoringBook.com

SAINT LOUIS, MO, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Coloring and activity books have never been just for kids! St. Louis based Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc. and owner of ColoringBook.com and ColoringBooks.com, and hundreds of other "coloring book" domain names in numerous countries has reported the best selling coloring books for 2021. Including the most wished for, great gift ideas and everyday fun time coloring books for youth and adult. N. Wayne Bell, Founder - CEO says, "some the best coloring books for retail, on politics, educational and just every fun time have been coming out of St. Louis for decades. The books we create are made by great skilled artists and include, intricate beautiful designs, simplistic pleasures, some a bit irreverent and the best in adult coloring books. All are made here in St. Louis with love for the USA and beyond. The best sellers, the most wished for, great gift ideas and everyday fun time coloring books for youth and adult are created in St. Louis, MO, I just have to say it again!"

The Really Big Coloring Book® product line ranges in size from 17.5 x 22.5 inches to 5.5 x 8.5 inches, any page count imagined and they ship globally. "I love what we get to do," says Bell. The company was founded in 1981 when Bell made his first Really Big Coloring Book®, he incorporated in the State of Missouri in 1988 and when the internet came a few years later, Bell quite his day job and has been making coloring books ever since. The book prices range from $0.39 cents each to $12.00 and the company sells millions of books and is also has a Canadian Corporation. Any topic imaginable, and yes some are adult oriented "a bit risque". The majority of the company books are about fun for youth, designed by teachers, educators and a highly skilled art team. "Going to work is fun, almost all the time", says Bell. He added, "Hey can I make a book about you"?

Bell resides in St. Louis, has traveled around the world two times, is passionately protective of his company, its assets and employees. "We love helping people with our books. I learned as a child, You Never Need a Reason to Help People, and that is a part of what makes us successful at its core". Wayne Bell.

Really Big Coloring Books®, Inc., headquartered in St. Louis, MO, is a multi-national company providing books, coloring books, musical products and other paper products. The company holds membership in industry organizations including The Missouri Press Association, System for Award Management for the U.S. Govt. (SAM), promotional products groups, SAGE, ASI, and PPAI, The International Book Publishers Assoc. (IBPA) and other publishing industry leading groups. A Member of the Library of Congress Copyright Office in book and music publishing.1-314-695-5757 for more information or visit http://www.ColoringBook.com. The company owns more than 1600 web domains across the globe, all relating to books and music.

