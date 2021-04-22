Soft Robotics adds JMP Solutions to its Preferred System Integrator Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- Soft Robotics announced today that JMP Solutions has joined its Preferred System Integrator program. This partnership will help expand robotic adoption in the food sector enabled by Soft Robotics unique food-grade soft gripping, 3D vision, and AI technologies.
Soft Robotics Preferred System Integrator Program is an initiative to help integrators win more business with its industry-leading technologies, including the mGrip™ modular gripping system and SoftAI™. SoftAI combined with 3D vision and mGrip, enables machine builders to deliver reliable, high-performance singulated and bulk picking solutions for applications that couldn’t previously be automated due to challenges with delicate, variable, or easily damaged objects. Through this program, integrators will benefit from personalized application support, product training, and growth opportunities with Soft Robotics far-reaching network in the Food and Beverage and Consumer-Packaged Goods spaces. The program aims to solve difficult end-user automation problems by connecting members with trusted integrators that have a proven track record of success.
“Soft Robotics is excited to have JMP Solutions join our Preferred System Integrator Program,” said Harley Green, Director of Business Development at Soft Robotics. “As a market leader in food and beverage, JMP offers an innovative approach to solving customer challenges and we're excited to take this opportunity to further build our relationship to deliver on their customers’ needs. With a customer-first approach, and over 30 years experience, JMP welcomes new and innovative solutions to their toolbox to solve some of the toughest automation challenges in the food and consumer goods industries."
“Our partnership with Soft Robotics has helped us to expand our scope along the path of working collaboratively with our customers and designing innovative robotic cells to solve their hardest to automate challenges,” said Mike Bannister, Director of Sales at JMP Solutions. “Hygienic, food packaging applications are a focused market segment for us, and the food-grade design of the Soft Robotics EOATs combined with their almost life-like dexterity has allowed us to take our capabilities in this area to the next level, further setting ourselves apart from our competitors. Our team is really looking forward to seeing the exciting developments that the future holds for this relationship.”
About Soft Robotics
Soft Robotics is an industry-leading and award-winning technology company that designs and builds automated picking solutions using proprietary soft robotic grippers, 3D machine perception, and SoftAI™ artificial intelligence. The company’s transformational robotic automation solutions enable machine builders to solve the hardest piece picking problems in industries like food processing, consumer goods production, and logistics. Soft Robotics is backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors that include Calibrate Ventures, Hyperplane Venture Capital, Material Impact, Scale Venture Partners, FANUC, ABB Technology Ventures, Honeywell Ventures, Tekfen Ventures, and Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. Learn more at www.SoftRoboticsInc.com.
About JMP Solutions
JMP Solutions is an Industrial Technology Partner to Fortune 1000 manufacturers and producers providing engineering services and turnkey solutions in seven core areas: process automation, control system integration, information systems, automation and robotics, automated guided vehicles, material handling, and networking and security applications. With 17 business units in the U.S. and Canada, JMP services customers locally, delivering more than 25,000 solutions to 1,000-plus clients over the course of its 30-year history. For more information visit www.jmpsolutions.com.
