Prestige, a sister brand of Adore Me, launches a new sustainable cosmetics line, the Down to Earth collection

Prestige launches a new sustainable cosmetics line, the Down to Earth collection

The longtime cosmetics brand, Prestige, has launched a new line of clean cosmetics as part of a larger brand sustainability transformation.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prestige Cosmetics, which recently underwent a rebrand after its purchase by new owner Adore Me, is launching a sustainable beauty collection called Down to Earth, which will include both cosmetic and skincare products. The launch aligns with the Adore Me brand’s vocal commitment to sustainability.

Products in the clean beauty collection are all 100 percent vegan, cruelty-free, and formulated without harmful or toxic ingredients commonly found in US beauty brands, like parabens, unsustainable palm oil, mineral oil, and more and all packaging will also be completely recyclable.

The Down to Earth products are made with natural, safe, and sustainably sourced ingredients. Makeup products launching include a new lip liner, liquid eyeliner, gel liner, and brow marker, while the skincare products will include a gel cleanser, balancing toner, serum, eye cream, and moisturizer. All skincare products are lightly scented with an all-natural rose scent and Down to Earth will be using plant-based plastics for packaging in an increasing percentage.

Kayleigh Braus, Brand Ambassador at Prestige, said, “The beauty industry does a number on the planet, which is why brands and publications are looking to highlight sustainable products more than ever. Adore Me, as part of its Sister Brand Incubator program, is transforming the Prestige Cosmetics brand and the Down to Earth collection is the first step. Our company hopes to change the staggering impact of the beauty industry on the planet, even if it’s just one lip liner at a time.”