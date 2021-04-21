SDDOT Seeks Public Input for Proposed Project to Reconstruct S.D. Highway 28 East of Lake Poinsett to Estelline

For Immediate Release: Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Contact Mark Malone, Road Design Engineering Supervisor, 605-773-5409

PIERRE, S.D. - The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold a virtual public meeting until May 19, 2021, to inform and obtain comments from area residents on the proposed project to reconstruct S.D. Highway 28 from 192nd Street east of Lake Poinsett to 1.2 miles west of Estelline.

Due to limitations on public gatherings recommended by the Centers for Disease Control, the department is posting project information on the department’s website rather than presenting documents at an in-person public meeting. Please find project information including maps and other presentation materials on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/projects/public-meetings#listItemLink_1632

Area residents and commuters are encouraged to participate in the virtual public meeting. Comments and questions on the virtual public meeting will be accepted until May 19, 2021. Members of the public may submit questions or provide comments by completing an online form on the site, or by calling Mark Malone at 605-773-5409.

Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to access the information on the website may submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf).

