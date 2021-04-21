Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Highway 95 Paving Upgrades, Travel Delays May 4-6 in Nye County

NYE COUNTY, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) will be performing pavement upgrades along an 8-mile-long section of north and southbound U.S. Highway 95 between Mercury (Exit 136) and State Route 160 from 6 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily, May 4 through May 6, in Nye County. U.S. Highway 95, as a result, will be reduced to one travel lane through the work area with a flagging and pilot car operation safely chaperoning vehicles through the construction zone. Motorists can expect up to 30-minute travel delays.

Chip sealing prevents further roadway deterioration ensuring a smoother, safer driving experience. It’s a cost-effective maintenance solution that extends the highway’s lifecycle.

Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.

