IMAGINARIUM BOOK FESTIVAL 2021
We’re Going Virtual!WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Imaginarium Book Festival is delighted to announce the transition of the 2021 fair to a virtual event, to be held on Saturday and Sunday, May 8-9, where hundreds of readers can tune in for panels, giveaways, and Q&As with their favorite fantasy authors. Imaginarium Book Festival (IBF) was scheduled to take place in Washington, DC at the National Press Club, but due to the pandemic and ongoing safety regulations, the 2020 in-person fair was cancelled. The changeover to an online platform for 2021 will allow a space for many to safely participate in discussions face-to-face. It is free to RSVP to the virtual event, so readers of all ages are welcome to attend and celebrate novels in the fantasy, paranormal, and science fiction genres. Panels will be held at 10 a.m. to 4:10 p.m. EDT on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT on Sunday. In addition, there will be interactive games and giveaways for book lovers to play and enjoy.
The author lineup features over 30 diverse fantasy and sci-fi authors, including New York Times bestselling authors Tosca Lee, Hafsah Faizal, Brigid Kemmerer, Emily A. Duncan, Shelby Mahurin, Roshani Chokshi, Roseanne A. Brown, and Jodi Meadows. IBF is also honored to welcome Hugo and Nebula award-winning author Rebecca Roanhorse.
It marks the first event held by Nadège Richards and Diantha Jones, two fantasy authors who seek to spotlight the importance of “imagination escapism” in literature. IBF is geared to be an exciting online event. With multiple subgenres within fantasy to explore, Richards and Jones hope to appeal to readers far and wide.
WHAT: A 2-day virtual book event bringing together authors, readers, and lovers of fantasy. The 2021 Imaginarium event will be safely held online via Zoom, featuring panels with over 30 guest authors.
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4:40 p.m. EDT on Saturday, May 8. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, May 9.
WHERE: Online.
COST: Admission is free for the 2021 virtual event.
About Nadège Richards
Nadège Richards is an author, photographer, and an award-winning graphic designer. She earned a B.A. in Journalism from Temple University. She lives and dreams in the abstract and spends a majority of her life filling it with art. Before becoming a writer, she was a blogger for a YA Fiction blog called My Home Away From Home. Now, she is the co-founder of Imaginarium Book Festival and a mentor for young writers/creatives.
About Diantha Jones
Diantha Jones earned a B.A. in Journalism with a concentration in Television Journalism from Georgia State University. For several years, she ran a book blog called DJ’s Book Corner and was a primary member of Masquerade Crew, an indie book blog. She was also the owner of Masquerade Book Tours. Now, she is proud to be a co-founder of Imaginarium Book Festival, which features authors from the genres she loves the most—fantasy, paranormal and science fiction.
