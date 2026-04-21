Perfect by Maria Jane Launches as part of New Romance Series that echoes changes in Diversity and Social Culture

Perfect - Maria Jane Maria Jane: Photo credit Heidi Howard

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The book and series is published by True Bird Publishing and is available worldwide in print and e-book formatOne driven woman. Five passionate paths to the perfect love.Chloe refuses to compromise when it comes to romance and success. Powering through her sophomore-level college business classes, she’s done with the effort of distance-dating her high-school sweetheart. But when he proposes just as she hits it off with a hunky basketball player, she worries following her heart could send her bright future to the bench.As Chloe graduates to become a rising star in the fashion industry, love knocks another four times. But while each potential suitor eventually pops the question, only she knows her ultimate happy ending.Whose arms will embrace Chloe when she chooses her forever man?Perfect is a standalone in the Perfect romance series. If you like tender moments and lighthearted banter, then you’ll adore Maria Jane ’s choose your perfectly-ever-after tale.Read Perfect to pick your ideal walk down the aisle today!The Perfect Series:The Perfect romance series finds college friends spreading their wings in search of their happily-ever-afters. This fade-to-black/close-door romance series includes a small town romance, a BWWM romance, an opposites attract romance, an office romance, a multi-cultural romance, and characters on the spectrum romance, with much more to come.About Maria Jane:Romance author Maria Jane believes in the power of love. She sees that love may look messy and take a winding path, but there is magic in the journey. Her books are filled with fun moments, sweet gestures, surprising turns, and characters searching for their happily-ever-after. Craving your next HEA and/or HFN read? Find all of Maria’s Perfect romances and dive into a fun love story today at mariajaneromance.com.To request additional review copies or an interview with Maria Jane, please contact Mickey Mikkelson at Creative Edge Publicity: mickey.creativeedge@gmail.com / 403.464.6925.We look forward to the coverage!

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