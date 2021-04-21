MvVO AD ART SHOW Returns to the Oculus at the Westfield World Trade Center in NY
The AD ART SHOW brings ART and Advertising Talents together, May 3rd Virtual Opening with Chad Smith of the Red Hot Chili Peppers
Ladies and gents… boys and girls. Coming this May there is going to be a whole gang of colorful art at the oculus in NYC and I’m so happy and excited to be a small part of AD ART SHOW 2021.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MvVO ART, creator of AD ART SHOW, announced that AD ART SHOW 2021 with Chad Smith—Red Hot Chili Peppers, Grammy Award-winning drummer and fine artist—as the featured guest artist and host of the show’s virtual opening on May 3, 2021 at 4:00pm EST on MvVO ART.com during Frieze week, RSVP here and follow MvVO ART Instagram for daily updates. Artworks by Chad Smith will be exhibited on the monumental screens of the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center the final weekend of the show (May 29th & 30th, 2021).
“Ladies and gents… boys and girls. Coming this May there is going to be a whole gang of colorful art at the oculus in NYC and I’m so happy and excited to be a small part of AD ART SHOW 2021. See you there!” – Chad Smith
“Chad Smith’s North American fine art tour, presented by Road Show Company, has been extraordinary and we’re honored to feature him as a guest artist of MvVO ART’s AD ART SHOW 2021 at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center, and opening event host on May 3rd in partnership with NBCUniversal, our returning presenting sponsor. We are also excited that Chad supports AD ART SHOW and look forward to presenting his art alongside our talented artists” – Maria van Vlodrop, MvVO ART Founder & CEO.
"As a creative spirit Chad is quite supportive of events that celebrate artistry and creative innovation and foster recognition of emerging artists. He's looking forward to AD ART SHOW 2021. " says Nim Vaswani, CEO, Road Show Company, “And we are delighted to be presenting his works in a NYC Exhibition May 27th – May 29th to compliment the AD ART SHOW.” – The Chad Smith Collection Exhibition location will be announced 4/1/2021. – Road Show Company
The unique AD ART SHOW experience brings ART directly to people—transforming an advertising platform into a gallery space in the middle of a major NYC transit hub, iconic architectural achievement (the Oculus by Santiago Calatrava) and shopping destination, all while revolutionizing the route that leads artists from underground buzz to recognition. The show launched in 2018 at Sotheby’s New York and moved to the all-digital platform at the Oculus in 2019. Now in its fourth year, AD ART SHOW continues to innovate and expand opportunities for artists.
The artists of AD ART SHOW have a background in advertising/design and related fields. They are following in the footsteps of famous artists like Andy Warhol, Rene Magritte, Keith Haring who also had a commercial practice. Historically some artists have made the leap, but the barriers persist; and AD ART SHOW throws the doors open for these talented artists with direct connections to the art world. Additionally, AD ART SHOW provides organizations with an Art platform to discover and celebrate their artists.
MvVO ART’s —selection committee (https://www.mvvoart.com/our-selection-committee) who’s who of contemporary art experts and globally recognized creative pioneers—vets all the artists included in the show. A jury of well-known Art collectors selects the show winners, with top honors including a Specialty Clio Award for Contemporary Art and a Creative Immersion Day at NBCUniversal. While most of New York’s famous arts institutions are reopening with limited capacity and timed ticketing, AD ART SHOW at the Oculus at Westfield World Trade Center offers art lovers a spacious and FREE art destination, with shops and dining open Mon – Sat, 11:00am – 7:00pm, and Sunday, 12:00pm – 6:00pm. During the month of May, visitors of AD ART SHOW are offered a free sweet and a coffee from show partner, Eataly (located on the third floor).
Growing list of partners and Sponsors include: NBCUniversal (returning presenting sponsor), Westfield World Trade Center, The Clio Awards, Eataly, SVA (The School for Visual Arts), WPP, Artsy (e-gallery partner), The One Club For Creativity, The Alliance for Downtown New York, NYCxDESIGN, GroupM, Lawlor Media Group, Six Hundred & Rising, Team Michael Daly at Douglas Elliman, Corea Creative and Gameday Creative, Joe & The Juice. Proud supporters of Franklin Furnace and Artistic Dreams International.
MvVO ART is dedicated to creating innovative opportunities for artists to get discovered by the Art world, the general public and within their own organization. AD ART SHOW by MvVO ART, is the Art platform for artists from advertising designed to discover great talent and bridge the gap between the Ad World and the Art world in celebration of creativity. For more information about MvVO ART visit www.MvVOART.com
