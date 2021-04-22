KISS Replicas’ Announces Their Latest Release The Officially Licensed Demon Monster KISS Costume
KISS Replicas’ Officially Licensed Demon Monster KISS Costume is Cast from the Actual Molds Used to create the Stage Worn Gene Simmons CostumeTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by Gene Simmons’ legendary persona, this immaculately detailed costume is made with a thick outer hard shell allowing you to rock cities while looking fancy and maintaining a comfortable form fit. The detailed armor is just the tip of the tongue. Cast from the actual molds used to create the same armor for the mythical Gene Simmons’ Demon, this costume also features adjustable sleeve armor positioning, adaptable side torso straps, adjustable codpiece, spiked fingerless gloves and the black studded pleather cape with 4 points of attachment. Allowing for even more pliancy, the torso features 3 adjustable leather straps meant to adapt to most all body types.
The Demon MONSTER features stunning organic anatomic details and lavalike seams. With this costume you’re not just playing dress-up, you’re becoming the King of the Night Time World ready to find your headlight queen.
With this set limited to just 250 orders, you are not going to want to let this one get away.
The Demon MONSTER is made in North America and includes:
• Torso Armor, Sleeve Armor, Fingerless Gloves, Cape, Cod Piece, Bodysuit and Dragon Boots
• Mind-blowing details visually identical to the actual Demon stage worn armor
• Adjustable Sleeve Positioning – Adaptable fit chest
• Adjustable Cod Piece
• Custom Black Studded Cape with 4 Points of Attachment
Since 2015, KISS Replicas has been the premier developer of officially high-end KISS replica costumes under license by Epic Rights, KISS’s global licensing agent. All costumes are produced by UD Replicas, the licensing division of Universal Designs Ltd.
David Pea, President UD Replicas says, "Nothing like this has ever been offered before. This beautifully intricate costume is made entirely by hand and each one takes hundreds of hours to complete. It’s more than just a costume, this is a dream come true for fans the world over that have an emotional connection to KISS and the excitement their costumes garner.”
Visit KISSreplicas.com and on Facebook for more information and additional KISS costumes.
About KISS
KISS remains one of the most influential bands in the history of rock and roll after 45 years. KISS has earned more Gold Album Record Awards than any American band in the history of The Recording Industry Association of America’s (RIAA) Gold and Platinum certifications with 26 KISS albums and four solo albums released simultaneously—a feat never before achieved by any band. To date, KISS has released 44 albums, with 14 achieving Platinum status and three albums reaching multi-platinum. KISS has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide and their legacy continues to grow their fan base, generation after generation.
KISS continues to build on the momentum generated by sold-out tour dates, incredible media coverage and consistently phenomenal concert performances on their End of the Road world tour, which continues into 2021. For more information on the band’s activities and events, visit www.KissOnline.com.
About Epic Rights
Epic Rights is an industry-leading branding, merchandising, and artist’s services company representing a diverse roster of iconic music artists and brands. Epic Rights offers a broad range of services, including retail licensing, tour merchandising, D2C e-commerce, VIP/fan experiences, merch bundles, and fan engagement opportunities. Epic Rights is headquartered in West Hollywood California. For more information, visit: www.epicrights.com.
https://www.kissreplicas.com
https://www.facebook.com/kissreplicas
https://twitter.com/kissreplicas
https://youtube.com/user/UDReplicas
Michael Brandvold
Michael Brandvold Marketing
+1 415-200-8483
Me@mikebrandvold.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter