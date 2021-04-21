Virtas Partners Launches Merger & Acquisition Services Practice
Quality of Earnings and Integration capabilities distinguishes firm’s holistic support of M&A
The expansion of our quality of earnings and integration expertise has allowed us to transform into a full-service M&A advisory firm.”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virtas Partners has rebranded its Exits & Acquisitions practice as Merger & Acquisition Services. Virtas Partners is a boutique consulting firm helping clients successfully navigate key transitions, including acquisitions, divestitures, accounting investigations and restatements, restructurings, and capital placements.
“Over the last twelve months, we have significantly expanded the breadth and depth of our capabilities to assist clients across the lifecycle of M&A. In particular, the expansion of our quality of earnings and integration expertise has allowed us to transform into a full-service M&A advisory firm,” said Neal McNamara, Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner.
For a number of years, Virtas’ private equity and corporate clients have been requesting an expansion of the firm’s service offerings to include buy-side and sell-side quality of earnings. “We added these services quietly in 2020 and the practice area immediately took off,” McNamara said. “Our clients have recognized the synergies in engaging us to do both the quality of earnings work pre-acquisition and the finance transition and integration support post-close.”
Building an integration and separation services practice has always been part of the firm’s strategy, McNamara said. “The market has embraced our value proposition and we expect to continue to grow the integration services practice area in 2021 and beyond. A major part of our value proposition is the deployment of our cloud-based project management solution, Compass by Virtas, to help clients navigate complex integrations and other post-close projects.”
With Compass, Virtas provides clients customized dashboards featuring comprehensive, real-time progress updates and analysis. Compass also facilitates collaboration of remotely located teammates and provides a continually updated “single source of truth” to keep everyone on the team aligned leading up to acquisition close and throughout the integration process.
“We are so excited to be bringing these expanded capabilities to the market,” said Tim Czmiel, Virtas Partners co-founder and Managing Partner. “The M&A Services practice further expands our ability to bring great value to our clients and will be a growth engine for the firm.”
