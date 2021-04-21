National Animal Preparedness Day May 8th 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- May 8th 2021 has been named National Animal Preparedness Day! When we look back at the past year, we need to take a hard look! Not only Covid 19 but all the disasters we’ve faced. It’s even more important today that we are prepared for anything! This last year we saw Tornadoes in the Midwest, Hurricanes in the south, not to mention earthquakes and wildfires across the country. Most of us are not prepared for ourselves let alone our pets! Are you prepared should a disaster strike?
Our pets are part of our family and just like your children you need to make a plan to keep them safe. The following is a list of protocols and suggestions that you should consider when making your pet’s emergency plan.
• Make a plan – Stay informed! Establish a safe space for your pets, have a plan with a neighbor or close friend to help if you’re not home. Make sure they know where your pet’s emergency supplies are. Have a copy of their shot record, important phone numbers like local Animal Control, Police, local boarding and Veterinarians. Plan an escape route, it might have to be by foot! Then practice with your family and pets.
• Ahead of time – Have your pets microchipped, and make sure your information is up to date with the microchip company. Make sure your pets are crate trained, just in case they have to be boarded in a shelter. Also practice traveling with them so they are ok in cars. If they have separation anxiety make sure you discuss this with your veterinarian, they can often assist with calming pills that you can add to their emergency pack.
• Have a dedicated pet emergency pack ready! Items should include plenty of water ½ to 1 oz per pound of body weight per day is recommended. Food, pet friendly first aid kit, bowls for food and water, a slip lead so you can get your pets out quickly, medications (recommended 5 day minimum) waste disposal bags, LED light in case you have to evacuate at night, Blanket for warmth, toy if you wind up in a hotel is helpful, cat litter box, scoop and litter, ID card and a photo of you and your pet for identification should you be separated. Copy of your pets shot records
We hope you never need to use this but it will give you peace of mind knowing that you have done everything you can to be prepared to keep your pets safe.
I can tell you it can be devastating to a family if they have to leave their pets behind or lose their pet because they weren’t prepared. Let’s all get prepared today!
For more information there is a FREE downloadable Pet Emergency Preparedness eBook at www.petevacpak.com that covers all of these disasters and can help you with your emergency planning for your pets. Other Resources include www.ready.gov and the www.redcross.org.
