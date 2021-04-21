Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Jim Davidson, author of The Next Everest
Jim survived “the deadliest day” on Mt Everest. Watch as he tells the story and shares what it taught him about life, resilience, and living a good life.
Pick something that speaks to you and strive for it.”SANDY, UT, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim joins me this week to talk about his life-long interest in hiking, and his endless search for “awe”. We also discuss Jim’s fascinating view on time and how he uses it help maintain a healthy lifestyle. We talk about the physical and mental strain that affected his body as he hiked Everest, and the methods he used to combat both. Jim is especially good at goal setting, which we dig into a little bit as well. I hope you enjoy my interview with my new friend, Jim Davidson, and appreciate his unique views on what it means to live a good life!
— Jim Davidson
This engaging interview is available now on the School for Good Living website at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-next-everest-surviving-the-mountains-deadliest-day-and-finding-the-resilience-to-climb-again/.
