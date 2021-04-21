Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Jim Davidson, author of The Next Everest

Jim survived “the deadliest day” on Mt Everest. Watch as he tells the story and shares what it taught him about life, resilience, and living a good life.

Pick something that speaks to you and strive for it.”
— Jim Davidson
SANDY, UT, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim joins me this week to talk about his life-long interest in hiking, and his endless search for “awe”. We also discuss Jim’s fascinating view on time and how he uses it help maintain a healthy lifestyle. We talk about the physical and mental strain that affected his body as he hiked Everest, and the methods he used to combat both. Jim is especially good at goal setting, which we dig into a little bit as well. I hope you enjoy my interview with my new friend, Jim Davidson, and appreciate his unique views on what it means to live a good life!

This engaging interview is available now on the School for Good Living website at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/the-next-everest-surviving-the-mountains-deadliest-day-and-finding-the-resilience-to-climb-again/. The video version can also be streamed directly from YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ-aU01qoUg and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

About

Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

www.goodliving.com

