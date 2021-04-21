DPA is back with its Hollywood awards drive in and the first Garden gift suite of 2021
“The DPA pre–Oscars event 2021” will offer 150 gift bags to nomineesLOS ANGELES, CA, US, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The DPA gift suites have been pausing for a year now (the last one was in Paris for the César Awards in February 2020). The firm (owner of giftingsuite.com) used that lockdown time, to revamp its concept and created few new departments On February 25 and 26, 2021, at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, DPA created a brand-new concept: “The DPA Pre Golden Globes Luxe drive up” and gifted a huge gift bag to 115 guests as well as fifteen Covid-19 first responders. People such as nominees Eugene Levy or Viola Davis, Globes winners such as Catherine O’Hara or Andra Day attended!
Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back the week of the Oscars, with “the DPA drive-up” as well as a very small set up, a “DPA garden mini suite”, featuring few clients exposing their products in the garden of The Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel. “The DPA pre-Oscars event 21 “will feature a total of 33 brands, to be gifted to guests attending the event. Brands from around the world are participating in this new DPA event: From Santa Barbara, wellness guru Nora Tobin will introduce to stars Nora’s natural coffee, and Jennifer Cervantes with her exquisite brand Tough as a mother tribe will gift stars her very unique stones jewelry. French startup Fazup will put on each guest’s phone a very unique anti-radiation patch and Australian Klipsta sent magnet clips for hats. Selected nominees will get a very special trip to Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia, or one in Bali at the Soori Bali Hotel. Finnish Henua Organics sent a very eco-friendly skincare moisturizer, Asea will gift once again its unique Asea Renu28 Redox gel, and Malaysian Omorose Cosmetics are shipping some of its vegan blushes. Based in Philadelphia, State of Being, will travel to the West Coast to gift its affirmation candles to guests, Phoenix’s House of Donaldson created luxurious luggage tags, and Pamela Bolado will join the festivities to promote her “empowering women” Women who do wonders” foundation and magazine. Finally, Swiss De Marquet worked with Nathalie Dubois to create special evening bags for some nominees to wear on the red carpet. Nathalie Dubois will bring also the spotlight on a fabulous charitable organization, the burnt children Relief Foundation,
Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA says: ““The Drive-in idea came as a natural, as I wanted everybody to stay safe, but still to have fun the week of the Golden Globes. It was a huge success. We decided to keep the same concept the week of the Oscars, and wanted to add a mini outside gift suite, in the garden of the Luxe sunset Boulevard hotel. It is pretty safe, it is a huge space outside at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, and each of my employees will wear masks and gloves, and social distance from each other. Celebrities will drive to the pick-up location and will get their bags, or if they wish, they could come out, and walk through the outside space as well.”
Nathalie added “I am very proud of these gift bags, and of each of these companies. We have remarkable products and I think our guests will be happy with the choice of the products. It should give all our nominees some good vibes and the hope of a return to normalcy soon”.
The remaining Brands represented in the suite or gift bags are: Autumn Brands, Active Kids 2.0, Topochico, Maeva Wellness, K9s Only, Carvery Kitchen, CaMeals, Luxie Beauty, Buttery Popcorn, Claymonics, Nupeutics, HandiGuru, Luxe Hotels, My Bougie Bottle, Mude, Chipz Happen, Connect with Keao, Truth in hand and Good Dee’s.
About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, President and CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA run normally luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA, the weeks of various award shows, but also can be seen in the biggest film festivals such as Cannes, Venice or Toronto.
