Derby Barracks/ Noise in the nighttime
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501189
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: (802)334-8881
DATE/TIME: 04/19/2021 @ approximately 2215 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby
VIOLATION: Noise in the nighttime
ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: Brendan Curtis
AGE: 29
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: David Reynard
AGE: 50
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
VICTIM: Lisa Reynard
AGE: 51
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a noise complaint located at 3141 Beebe Road in the Town of Derby. Upon trooper’s arrival, Glodgett was in her apartment located on the second floor of the apartment complex, creating a noise disturbance. Through further investigation it became known Glodgett was highly intoxicated and was eventually taken to Northern State Correctional Faculty for detox. Glodgett was issued a criminal citation for noise in the nighttime.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1000 hours
COURT: Orleans
LODGED – N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT OBTAINED