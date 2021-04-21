Derby Barracks/ Noise in the nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A501189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2021 @ approximately 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby

VIOLATION: Noise in the nighttime

ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: Brendan Curtis

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: David Reynard

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

VICTIM: Lisa Reynard

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a noise complaint located at 3141 Beebe Road in the Town of Derby. Upon trooper’s arrival, Glodgett was in her apartment located on the second floor of the apartment complex, creating a noise disturbance. Through further investigation it became known Glodgett was highly intoxicated and was eventually taken to Northern State Correctional Faculty for detox. Glodgett was issued a criminal citation for noise in the nighttime.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1000 hours

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT OBTAINED