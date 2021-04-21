Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 946 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,290 in the last 365 days.

Derby Barracks/ Noise in the nighttime

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A501189

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathan Handy                           

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: (802)334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2021 @ approximately 2215 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Beebe Road, Derby 

VIOLATION: Noise in the nighttime

 

ACCUSED: Kimberly Glodgett                                              

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: Brendan Curtis

AGE: 29

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: David Reynard

AGE: 50

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

VICTIM: Lisa Reynard

AGE: 51

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a noise complaint located at 3141 Beebe Road in the Town of Derby. Upon trooper’s arrival, Glodgett was in her apartment located on the second floor of the apartment complex, creating a noise disturbance. Through further investigation it became known Glodgett was highly intoxicated and was eventually taken to Northern State Correctional Faculty for detox. Glodgett was issued a criminal citation for noise in the nighttime.  

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/01/2021 @ 1000 hours           

COURT: Orleans

LODGED – N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: IMAGE NOT OBTAINED

You just read:

Derby Barracks/ Noise in the nighttime

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.