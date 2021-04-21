Rutland Barracks // Multiple Offenses
CASE#: 21B401487
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy
STATION: Rutland
CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101
DATE/TIME: April 20, 2021, at approximately 1744 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US RT 7S, Hannaford, Rutland Town, Vermont
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass x2, assault with bodily fluids, VCOR.
ACCUSED: Robert Horick
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 20, 2021, at approximately 1744 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Hannaford in Rutland Town.
Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Robert Horick at the Quality Inn. Horick has an active trespass notice against him for this location as well as Hannaford and conditions of release preventing him from entering Hannaford. While taking Horick into custody he spit on a Trooper. Horick was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: $200
MUG SHOT: Yes
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division
COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/2021 at 12:30 PM
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.