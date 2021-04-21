Rutland Barracks // Multiple Offenses

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21B401487

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Zach Shaughnessy

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: April 20, 2021, at approximately 1744 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 320 US RT 7S, Hannaford, Rutland Town, Vermont

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass x2, assault with bodily fluids, VCOR.

ACCUSED: Robert Horick

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Rutland, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 20, 2021, at approximately 1744 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Rutland Barracks were notified of a trespassing complaint at Hannaford in Rutland Town.

Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with Robert Horick at the Quality Inn. Horick has an active trespass notice against him for this location as well as Hannaford and conditions of release preventing him from entering Hannaford. While taking Horick into custody he spit on a Trooper. Horick was lodged at Southern State Correctional Facility for lack of $200 bail.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: $200

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 4/21/2021 at 12:30 PM

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm the arraignment time.