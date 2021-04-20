Nominees announced for 8th District Juvenile Court vacancy

April 20, 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (April 20, 2021) — The Eighth District Judicial Nominating Commission has selected nominees for a vacancy on the Eighth District Juvenile Court. The vacancy results from the retirement of Judge Keith Eddington, June 1, 2021.

The nominees for the vacancy are: John Hancock, attorney, John D. Hancock Law Group PLLC; William Reynolds, attorney, Sam, Reynolds, & Van Oostendorp PC; Jeff Ross, attorney, Stowell, Crayk & Bown PLLC; Joseph Stewart, assistant attorney general, Utah Attorney General’s Office; Jaymon Thomas, chief deputy, Uintah County Attorney’s Office.

Written comments can be submitted to the Eighth District Judicial Nominating Commission at judicialvacancies@utah.gov or Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, P.O. Box 142330, Salt Lake City, UT 84114-2330. The deadline for written comments is noon April 30, 2021. The Nominating Commission may request further information or conduct an investigation of the nominees after reviewing public comments. After the public comment period, the names will be sent to Gov. Spencer J. Cox, who will have 30 days to make an appointment. Gov. Cox’s appointee is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate.

