Gov. Cox signs 74 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session
SALT LAKE CITY (March 19, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 74 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:
- H.B. 36 Gold Medal Schools Pilot Program
- H.B. 44 School Security Personnel Standards
- H.B. 84 Dangerous Weapon Amendments
- H.B. 129 Education Board Amendments
- H.B. 142 School Fee Waiver Amendments
- H.B. 143 Special Education Amendments
- H.B. 144 School Community Council Amendments
- H.B. 145 School Excused Absence Amendments
- H.B. 146 Mentoring and Supporting Teacher Excellence and Refinement Program Amendments
- H.B. 148 Tax Return Donation Amendments
- H.B. 163 Grow Your Own Educator Pipeline Program Amendments
- H.B. 177 ROTC Resident Student Status
- H.B. 194 Utah State Board of Education Ethics Amendments
- H.B. 219 Higher Education Civics Amendments
- H.B. 279 Higher Education Code Amendments
- H.B. 293 Public Education Student Athlete Protections
- H.B. 299 School Response to Sexual Offense
- H.B. 300 School District Taxation Amendments
- H.B. 319 Electronic Records Amendments
- H.B. 321 Inmate Medical Treatment Rates Amendments
- H.B. 336 Recovery Operations Amendments
- H.B. 351 School Vision Screening Amendments
- H.B. 352 Higher Education Alignment
- H.B. 353 Higher Education Credit Transfer Amendments
- H.B. 357 Amendments to Motor Vehicle Data Privacy
- H.B. 358 School Scheduling Amendments
- H.B. 379 Child Care Provider Food Preparation Amendments
- H.B. 390 Veterans PTSD Clinical Research Amendments
- H.B. 393 Early Intervention for Dyslexia Amendments
- H.B. 396 Public Project Subcontractor Amendments
- H.B. 426 Online Education Service Provider Amendments
- H.B. 444 State Land Access Road Amendments
- H.B. 445 County Government Land Purchasing
- H.B. 450 Data Privacy Amendments
- H.B. 467 Utah Fits All Scholarship Program Modifications
- H.B. 491 State Highway Designation Amendments
- H.B. 493 Consumer Products Amendments
- H.B. 502 School Attendance Modifications
- H.B. 513 Attorney General Funding Amendments
- H.B. 527 Pharmacy Pricing Amendments
- H.B. 531 Scarification Amendments
- H.B. 535 Disposition of Public Property Modifications
- H.B. 547 Transnational Repression Amendments
- H.B. 590 Child Therapy Amendments
- H.C.R. 11 Resolution Urging Healthy Activities in Schools
- S.B. 34 Public Education Revisions
- S.B. 43 Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office Amendments
- S.B. 51 School Safety Modifications
- S.B. 52 Substitute Teaching Requirements Amendments
- S.B. 54 Carson Smith Opportunity Scholarship Program Amendments
- S.B. 58 Public School Attendance Amendments
- S.B. 62 School Finance Amendments
- S.B. 73 Online Age Verification Amendments
- S.B. 77 Dual Language Immersion Amendments
- S.B. 81 Dyslexia Testing Amendments
- S.B. 131 Charter School Eligibility
- S.B. 152 Public and Higher Education Collaboration
- S.B. 164 School Construction Amendments
- S.B. 167 Reintegration for Disciplined Students
- S.B. 181 School Discipline Amendments
- S.B. 186 Charter School Modifications
- S.B. 216 Higher Education Performance and Enrollment Funding
- S.B. 220 Veteran Scholarship Amendments
- S.B. 240 Higher Education Institutional Governance
- S.B. 244 Cardiac Emergency Response Plans in Schools
- S.B. 286 Interior Designer Amendments
- S.B. 296 Student Consent Amendments
- S.B. 298 Programmable Money Amendments
- S.B. 305 Hospital Quality Incentive Amendments
- S.B. 307 Garnishment Fee Amendments
- S.B. 311 Medical Translation Amendments
- S.B. 314 Sleep Disorders Education Amendments
- S.B. 319 Health Insurance Preauthorization Amendments
- S.B. 326 School Board Election Modifications
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