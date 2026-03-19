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Gov. Cox signs 74 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

SALT LAKE CITY (March 19, 2026) – Today, Gov. Cox signed 74 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session. Information on these bills can be found below:

  1. H.B. 36 Gold Medal Schools Pilot Program
  2. H.B. 44 School Security Personnel Standards
  3. H.B. 84 Dangerous Weapon Amendments
  4. H.B. 129 Education Board Amendments
  5. H.B. 142 School Fee Waiver Amendments
  6. H.B. 143 Special Education Amendments
  7. H.B. 144 School Community Council Amendments
  8. H.B. 145 School Excused Absence Amendments
  9. H.B. 146 Mentoring and Supporting Teacher Excellence and Refinement Program Amendments
  10. H.B. 148 Tax Return Donation Amendments
  11. H.B. 163 Grow Your Own Educator Pipeline Program Amendments
  12. H.B. 177 ROTC Resident Student Status
  13. H.B. 194 Utah State Board of Education Ethics Amendments
  14. H.B. 219 Higher Education Civics Amendments
  15. H.B. 279 Higher Education Code Amendments
  16. H.B. 293 Public Education Student Athlete Protections
  17. H.B. 299 School Response to Sexual Offense
  18. H.B. 300 School District Taxation Amendments
  19. H.B. 319 Electronic Records Amendments
  20. H.B. 321 Inmate Medical Treatment Rates Amendments
  21. H.B. 336 Recovery Operations Amendments
  22. H.B. 351 School Vision Screening Amendments
  23. H.B. 352 Higher Education Alignment
  24. H.B. 353 Higher Education Credit Transfer Amendments
  25. H.B. 357 Amendments to Motor Vehicle Data Privacy
  26. H.B. 358 School Scheduling Amendments
  27. H.B. 379 Child Care Provider Food Preparation Amendments
  28. H.B. 390 Veterans PTSD Clinical Research Amendments
  29. H.B. 393 Early Intervention for Dyslexia Amendments
  30. H.B. 396 Public Project Subcontractor Amendments
  31. H.B. 426 Online Education Service Provider Amendments
  32. H.B. 444 State Land Access Road Amendments
  33. H.B. 445 County Government Land Purchasing
  34. H.B. 450 Data Privacy Amendments
  35. H.B. 467 Utah Fits All Scholarship Program Modifications
  36. H.B. 491 State Highway Designation Amendments
  37. H.B. 493 Consumer Products Amendments
  38. H.B. 502 School Attendance Modifications
  39. H.B. 513 Attorney General Funding Amendments
  40. H.B. 527 Pharmacy Pricing Amendments
  41. H.B. 531 Scarification Amendments
  42. H.B. 535 Disposition of Public Property Modifications
  43. H.B. 547 Transnational Repression Amendments
  44. H.B. 590 Child Therapy Amendments
  45. H.C.R. 11 Resolution Urging Healthy Activities in Schools
  46. S.B. 34 Public Education Revisions
  47. S.B. 43 Land Trusts Protection and Advocacy Office Amendments
  48. S.B. 51 School Safety Modifications
  49. S.B. 52 Substitute Teaching Requirements Amendments
  50. S.B. 54 Carson Smith Opportunity Scholarship Program Amendments
  51. S.B. 58 Public School Attendance Amendments
  52. S.B. 62 School Finance Amendments
  53. S.B. 73 Online Age Verification Amendments
  54. S.B. 77 Dual Language Immersion Amendments
  55. S.B. 81 Dyslexia Testing Amendments
  56. S.B. 131 Charter School Eligibility
  57. S.B. 152 Public and Higher Education Collaboration
  58. S.B. 164 School Construction Amendments
  59. S.B. 167 Reintegration for Disciplined Students
  60. S.B. 181 School Discipline Amendments
  61. S.B. 186 Charter School Modifications
  62. S.B. 216 Higher Education Performance and Enrollment Funding
  63. S.B. 220 Veteran Scholarship Amendments
  64. S.B. 240 Higher Education Institutional Governance
  65. S.B. 244 Cardiac Emergency Response Plans in Schools
  66. S.B. 286 Interior Designer Amendments
  67. S.B. 296 Student Consent Amendments
  68. S.B. 298 Programmable Money Amendments
  69. S.B. 305 Hospital Quality Incentive Amendments
  70. S.B. 307 Garnishment Fee Amendments
  71. S.B. 311 Medical Translation Amendments
  72. S.B. 314 Sleep Disorders Education Amendments
  73. S.B. 319 Health Insurance Preauthorization Amendments
  74. S.B. 326 School Board Election Modifications

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Gov. Cox signs 74 bills in the 2026 General Legislative Session

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