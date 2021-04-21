Musical Artist DNORRI Is Breaking The Internet
EINPresswire.com/ -- DNORRI artist/songwriter out of Southside reppin his hometown city Asheville "Tha Ville". Now resides in the "QC" Charlotte where he's happy to call his home away from home.
He creates songs that everyone can relate to. DNORRI has traveled a lot internationally which has influenced his sound and music.
He has the talent to write and create songs that can make you happy and just... feel alive!
He's no rookie to the game he's ranked as the #1 unsigned artist in the nation on Soundclick and Reverbnation's charts with his unique and catchy sound.
DNORRI's single "KING" was recently played on the HBCU NETWORK on SiriusXM college radio and Europe's IndieNetwork Radio show. DNORRI has been featured in many major magazines. Hiphopweekly, The Source, Hype, Respect, Medium just to name a few.
He's also rocked many stages along with headliner acts such as Nappy Roots, Crime Mob, Big Boi of Outkast, Konvict, Ray Lavender, NOPI International Super Car Show in Atl, hole in the wall spots and pubs.
Get to know him cause he's not going anywhere but to the TOP!
https://twitter.com/dnorri4real
https://instagram.com/dnorri4real
https://open.spotify.com/artist/7jhdsN7PYaf9sC9Ig6Af3W
https://soundcloud.app.goo.gl/53nacMs8K1WSMe568
Media Manager
DNORRI
