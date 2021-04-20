Governor Newsom Statement on Chauvin Trial Verdict 

Published: Apr 20, 2021

SACRAMENTO– Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement today in response to the verdict announced in the Derek Chauvin trial:

“The hard truth is that, if George Floyd looked like me, he’d still be alive today. No conviction can repair the harm done to George Floyd and his family, but today’s verdict provides some accountability as we work to root out the racial injustice that haunts our society. We must continue the work of fighting systemic racism and excessive use of force. It’s why I signed some of the nation’s most progressive police reform legislation into law. I will continue working with community leaders across the state to hear concerns and support peaceful expression.”

