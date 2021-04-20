N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency names new state chief resilience officer

The N.C. Office of Recovery and Resiliency (NCORR), a division of the N.C. Department of Public Safety, has named Dr. Amanda Martin as the state chief resilience officer. In her new role, Martin will lead NCORR Resiliency Program efforts to increase North Carolina’s resilience in the face of future natural disasters and climate change. The program supports collaboration between government agencies, non-profits, the private sector and academia, with a goal of developing solutions that strengthen community resilience while protecting the environment.

“North Carolina is committed to rebuilding stronger than before and making sure our state is prepared for future storms," said Governor Roy Cooper. “I am grateful to Dr. Amanda Martin for taking on the role of chief resilience officer and helping us build back better.”

“Dr. Amanda Martin has made a tremendous impact on North Carolina throughout her service to our state,” Public Safety Secretary Erik A. Hooks stated. “I am extremely pleased she has agreed to step into this important leadership role as we continue to build and maintain our resiliency in North Carolina.”

Martin is a nationally recognized expert with more than a decade of experience in climate resilience, disaster recovery and community development. Her work has focused on building resilience in ways that advance economic prosperity, strengthen housing options and celebrate cultural and natural heritage. In her previous role as deputy chief resilience officer with NCORR, she helped advanced the state’s resiliency efforts through policy advising, stakeholder engagement and technical assistance.

“Strong partnerships between local, state and federal organizations is a fundamental part of building community resiliency,” said N.C. Emergency Management Director Michael A. Sprayberry, who also serves as director of NCORR. “Dr. Martin has an exceptional ability to foster collaboration among groups with very diverse interests. Those skills are going to be a big asset as she leads the state’s resiliency initiative.”

Martin holds a doctorate in city and regional planning from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where her dissertation examined post-disaster home buyouts in North Carolina from the perspectives of resilience, recovery and racial justice. She also holds a master’s degree in city planning from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University. “In North Carolina, there are countless leaders in the public and private sectors who are committed to improving the resilience of our communities,” said Martin. “I am especially looking forward to leading a program that supports these partners through coordination, analysis and strategic support.”

Governor Cooper established NCORR in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence to streamline disaster recovery programs statewide and help communities rebuild smarter and stronger. In addition to the Resiliency Program, the office administers programs that support homeowner recovery, affordable housing, mitigation, strategic buyout, local government grants and loans, and pandemic-related rent and utility assistance. To date, North Carolina has invested more than $3.6 billion in state and federal funding to support recovery from hurricanes Matthew, Florence, Dorian and Isaias. Learn more about NCORR’s programs at https://www.rebuild.nc.gov/.