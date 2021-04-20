Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Franklin County man for possession of child sexual abuse material

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. – FDLE agents arrested Lewis James Andrews, 68, of St. George Island, today on 10 counts of possession of child sexual abuse material in violation of Florida Statute 827.071(5), and one count of transmission of child sexual abuse material by electronic device in violation of Florida Statute 847.0137(2).   The investigation began with a cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) regarding an Internet user uploading child sexual abuse material.   FDLE Tallahassee Regional Operations Center agents executed a search warrant at Andrews’ residence with assistance from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation found images depicting children as young as five years old.   Andrews was booked into the Franklin County Jail pending first appearance. Additional charges are dependent upon completion of forensics exams. The case will be prosecuted by the Office of the State Attorney, 2nd Judicial Circuit.   Please visit the FDLE website to review tips for keeping your children safe online at: https://www.secureflorida.org/SF/Family-Safety/BPParents.

For Further Information Contact: FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

