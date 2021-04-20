Maryland State Police Make Four Arrests In Dorchester County Fatal Shooting

April 20, 2021

(CAMBRIDGE, MD) – Maryland State Police arrested four men in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Dorchester County.

The accused are identified as Da’Yon Lofland, 21, of Hurlock; Troy Rose, Jr., 19, of Federalsburg; Elijah Jordan, 21, of Cambridge and Justin Boyce, 21, of Hackensack, New Jersey. All four men were arrested without incident. After consultation with the Dorchester County State’s Attorney, all four have been charged with first degree murder. The four men are being held without bond at the Dorchester County Detention Center.

All four men were located and arrested without incident at different locations. Lofland was arrested on April 15, 2021 in Annapolis. Rose was arrested on April 16, 2021 in Easton. Carmon and Boyce were officially charged in Cambridge last night.

The victim is identified as Da’Jour Sorrell, 22, of Cambridge, Maryland. He was pronounced deceased by personnel at the Dorchester General Hospital after being transported from the scene. The autopsy determined Sorrell’s death was a homicide, resulting from multiple gunshot wounds.

Shortly before 9:55 p.m. on April 5th, 2021, officers from the Cambridge Police Department responded to the area of Greenwood Avenue and Gloria Richardson Circle in Cambridge for a reported shooting. Officers found the victim, later identified as Sorrell, lying on the ground with evidence of gunshot wounds.

A request was made for the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit to respond and conduct the investigation. Investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Criminal Enforcement Division responded to the scene, as did crime scene technicians from the State Police Forensic Sciences Division.

Police believe Sorrell was riding a bicycle in the area when shots were fired in his direction. Sorrell subsequently fell off of his bicycle and ran onto Gloria Richardson Circle where additional shots were fired. Sorrell was transported by emergency medical personnel to Dorchester General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

State Police Homicide Unit investigators are actively investigating the incident with assistance from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division Lower Shore and forensic analysts from the Maryland State Police Forensic Sciences Division. The Cambridge Police Department, the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, the Federalsburg Police Department and personnel from the Dorchester County Task Force are also assisting with the investigation. The Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office has been actively involved in providing guidance to support police during this investigation.

Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to call 202-510-2847. Additional arrests and charges are expected pending further investigation. The investigation continues.

###

