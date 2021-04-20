Michelle Oyola McGovern Announces Campaign for Palm Beach County Commission District 6
Former State Director to U.S. Senator Bill Nelson launches campaign with the support of community leaders and residents
I’m running to focus on the issues that are important to our district – COVID 19 recovery, creating jobs, workforce and affordable housing and managing our quality of life.”PALM BEACH COUNTY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Michelle Oyola McGovern today announced her candidacy for Palm Beach County Commission, District 6. The Primary Election is scheduled for August 23, 2022. If elected, Michelle would be Palm Beach County’s first Latin-American elected to the County Commission. County Commission District 6 is an open seat due to term limits. District 6 encompasses the western portion of Palm Beach County.
— Michelle Oyola McGovern
"I am running because I love this district, I know it well, and I believe that my experience in community advocacy, understanding of policy issues, and record of getting things done, makes me the right choice for County Commission District 6. I’m running to focus on the issues that are important to our district – COVID 19 recovery, creating jobs, workforce and affordable housing and managing our quality of life. I have a proven record of leadership and will be an advocate that always stands up for our families, neighborhoods and community," said Michelle Oyola McGovern.
In her announcement, Michelle also released a series of endorsements from local leaders across the District and the County, including Current District 6 County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, State Senator Tina Polsky, Rabbi Amy Rader & former State Senator Kevin Rader, Tax Collector Anne Gannon, School Board Member Marcia Andrews, School Board Member Erica Whitfield, Royal Palm Beach Mayor Fred Pinto, West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James, Palm Beach Gardens Mayor Rachelle Litt, Greenacres Mayor Joel Flores, Former Wellington Mayor Kathy Foster, Westlake Vice Mayor Katrina Long Robinson, Wellington Vice Mayor John McGovern, Wellington Councilwoman Tanya Siskind, Wellington Councilman Michael Napoleone, Wellington Councilman Michael Drahos, West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christy Fox, and West Palm Beach City Commissioner Christina Lambert.
The McGovern campaign has assembled a winning team, including: Rick Asnani of Cornerstone Solutions; Eric Johnson of Johnson Strategies; and Richard Giorgio and Francine Nelson with Patriot Games.
Michelle has over two decades of policy, governmental and community experience. Michelle began her career in public service with the Florida Department of Children and Families. Her career led her to work for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson, first in his D.C. office and then as his regional Director for the Palm Beaches and the Treasure Coast. Michelle's job involved meeting with community and local elected leaders to discuss policy initiatives and identify federal dollars to support local projects. A proactive leader, Michelle was promoted to serve as Senator Nelson's Statewide Director overseeing a team of 10 regional directors and staff across seven regional offices throughout Florida. Michelle worked in these public advocacy roles with Senator Nelson for 18 years.
Michelle now serves as the Director of Government and Community Relations for a major healthcare system. She focuses on creating, guiding, and promoting positive relationships. Her work to help local leaders and the community navigate important health and medical issues over the last two years has provided Michelle with essential experience that will prove critical as our county deals with the impacts of COVID-19 and other matters.
Serving and engaging with the community is in Michelle's DNA. Throughout her life, Michelle has advocated for the issues that are most important to our residents, families, and small businesses. Michelle currently serves - or has served - on numerous organizations, including past President and Member of the Board of Directors of the Forum Club of the Palm Beaches; founding Member and President of West Palm 100; past President and Member of the Board of Directors of SunFest; Trustee of the Chamber of Commerce of the Palm Beaches; President's Circle Member (Trustee) for the Wellington Chamber of Commerce; and Trustee for the Central Palm Beach County Chamber of Commerce. Michelle is also Treasurer of The Homeless Coalition of Palm Beach County and Chair of the Palm Beach County Advisory Commission on Women, where she continues her advocacy efforts.
Michelle worked side-by-side with local women leaders to successfully bring forward the first rape treatment center to Palm Beach County to serve victims of abuse across our community. Today, Wellington Regional Medical Center is home to The Butterfly House, a multi-million-dollar public-private partnership, and Palm Beach County's first Rape Treatment Center.
As Vice-Chair of the Village of Wellington's Education Committee, Michelle led efforts to create the Village's Keely Spinelli Grant, which provides funding and academic support to 11 of Wellington's public schools every year. The program has awarded over $2 million in grants since 2013 and is considered a model grant program for how communities can create partnerships to support local education and schools, and in turn maintain property values. Michelle has also served on the Charter Review Committees in both Wellington and West Palm Beach.
Michelle is a proud mom to Emilia and Victoria and wife to John, the Village of Wellington’s Vice Mayor. Family is important to Michelle, and over the years, she has supported her children as a member of their school's Parent Teacher Association and School Advisory Council. Michelle comes from a large Puerto Rican family, and she is the oldest of four sisters. A trailblazer in her way, Michelle was the first in her family to attend college. Her parents instilled in her a passion for service and the importance of hard work, honesty, and integrity in everything she sets out to accomplish. Michelle, John, and their two daughters live in the Village of Wellington.
