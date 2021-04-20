Director Richard Elfman Presents Drive In Double Feature Tour of Aliens, Clowns & Geeks and Cult Classic Forbidden Zone

For the First Time Ever Viewers Can Keep 4/20 Going Through Summer and Enjoy Sponsor Moxie’s Cannabis Which Will Be Sold Before, During and After Event

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 15th, starting at 8 PM PST, writer/director/actor Richard Elfman's wild and zany double feature drive in tour will kick off at Regency's The Plant Theatre (7876 Van Nuys Blvd., CA 91402) with Aliens Clowns and Geeks. Dread Central declared it is a "total crowd pleaser and absolute hoot," and features the late Verne Troyer in his final film. This will be followed with a recently updated director's cut of Elman's cult favorite Forbidden Zone, which has been called the Citizen Kane of Midnight movies. Enter Richard Elfman's crazy fun world while enjoying some top-quality Cannabis. Sponsorship is provided by legacy Cannabis brand Moxie and the hottest new cannabis delivery service HighNowDelivery.com.Tessa Adams, CMO of Moxie states, "Moxie is incredibly excited for this partnership. Richard Elfman's films Forbidden Zone and Aliens, Clowns, & Geeks make a fantastic and fun double feature promising to be the event of the Summer. We are thrilled to be able to offer the drive-in viewers a one-of-a-kind experience with our full suite of Cannabis products via our HighNow delivery service. This drive-in tour will not disappoint!"Aliens Clowns and Geeks tells the story of an out-of-work actor who stumbles upon a key to the universe and is drawn into an intergalactic war between clowns and aliens. In addition to the great Verne Troyer (Austin Powers, The Love Guru) the film stars Bodhi Elfman, (Criminal Minds, Enemy of the State, Collateral), Rebecca Forsythe (Replace, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), Angeline-Rose Troy (Sallywood, InSight), Steve Agee (New Girl, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2), French Stewart (3rd Rock From The Sun, Stargate) Nic Novicki (The Sopranos, Saturday Night Live) and George Wendt (Cheers, Fletch). Additionally, there is a "million dollar" lavish musical score by Richard's brother Danny Elfman, who has been referred to as "Hollywood's hottest film composer, along with "Hollywood's cartoon maestro" Ego Plum.Forbidden Zone starring Herve Villechaize, Susan Tyrrell, Marie-Pascale Elfman, Viva and the Kipper Kids is a fantastical musical comedy about a family whose basement is connected to the Sixth Dimension. The film is an extension of the musical/theatrical troupe, Mystic Knights of the Oingo Boingo (later Oingo Boingo), founded by Richard and Danny Elfman, (who did the score and plays Satan). The Mystic Knights garnered international attention and also led to a lifelong long friendship between Danny Elfman and director Tim Burton, who was a fan. The two have partnered on many films including the Batman franchise.Dress up in full costume, come in your pajamas or anything in between and journey to intergalactic galaxies and new dimensions all from the comfort and safety of your car. Richard Elfman will be on hand to sign posters and do a Q&A.