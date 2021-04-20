SDDOT Promotes National Work Zone Awareness Week 2021 Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives.

For Immediate Release: Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Contact: Julie Stevenson, 605-773-2898

PIERRE, SD – National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW) is a national public awareness campaign designed to spread the vital message that we are all responsible for work zone safety. The 2021 National Work Zone Awareness Weekis scheduled for April 26-30 with a “Drive Safe. Work Safe. Save Lives." theme.

Statistics from the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse show there were 762 fatal crashes in work zones resulting in 842 deaths in 2019, underscoring the need to observe speed limits and eliminate distractions when approaching and driving through work zones.

“National Work Zone Awareness Week highlights the deadly dangers of speeding or driving distracted in work areas,” says Joel Jundt, Secretary of Transportation. “We invite people to participate in the nationally recognized GO ORANGE DAY with, and for, the SDDOT on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, as a visual reminder that everyone can play a role.”

Join the SDDOT to advocate for work zone awareness on GO ORANGE DAY by gathering family, co-workers, and friends to wear some favorite orange apparel, take creative photos, and share on social media using the hashtag #orange4safetysd.

Facebook users can access and use SDDOT’s work zone safety awareness profile picture frame on the SDDOT Facebook page from April 26-30, 2021.

During National Work Zone Awareness Week, help spread awareness by liking, commenting, and sharing pictures and posts on social media using the hashtag #orange4safetysd.

For additional information on National Work Zone Awareness Week, visit www.NWZAW.org.

