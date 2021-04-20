Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / Crash Minor Injuries

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21B201207                                          

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jeremy Lyon

STATION: VSP Royalton                                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 4/17/2021 @ 0644 hours

STREET: Interstate 91 north

TOWN: Hartford

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS:

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 68

WEATHER:          

ROAD CONDITIONS: Normal

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Kira Theodore

AGE: 25    

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Claremont, NH

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: Civic

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor Front End

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center

 

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR:

AGE:     

SEAT BELT? Y/N

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VEHICLE YEAR:

VEHICLE MAKE:

VEHICLE MODEL:

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #2:

INJURIES:

HOSPITAL: (IDENTIFY)

 

 

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 4/17/2021 at approximately 0644 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Royalton Barracks responded to a single vehicle crash with possible injuries near mile marker 68 on Interstate 91 north in Hartford. While enroute, Troopers were advised an occupant may have been run over by the vehicle. Investigation into this crash revealed the operator had driven the vehicle off the roadway in an attempt to slow it down due to reporting mechanical issues. The operator attempted to exit the vehicle as it slowed, resulting in one of her legs being run over by the vehicle. The operator was transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she was treated for minor injuries. The vehicle sustained minor front end damage and was recovered by Bob's Service Center. The investigation into the cause of the reported mechanical failure is ongoing.

 

 

 

Vermont Civil Violation Complaint ______________ T23 VSA _______

LODGED - LOCATION:    

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: Y/N

COURT ACTION: Y/N

COURT:

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/01/201X     1300 hours    

 

 

