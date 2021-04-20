Carlisle Construction Materials looks to build new manufacturing facility in Sikeston

Carlisle Construction Materials LLC (CCM) announced today it is investing $62 million and creating 100 new jobs at a new production and manufacturing facility in Sikeston, Missouri.

The new 455,000 square foot facility will be located on approximately 124 acres in the Sikeston South Industrial Park.

The company is a diversified manufacturer and supplier of premium building products and related technologies for the commercial and residential construction markets, and this new location would be its fiftieth location nationwide.

The company chose Missouri for its central location, which will help reduce lead times as regional demand continues to grow for construction materials.

“The new polyiso facility adds to our industry leading capabilities and represents the company’s ongoing commitment to delivering a world-class customer experience,” Nick Shears, President of CCM, said. “It is strategically located to better serve the central U.S. and will result in improved service for CCM customers in the region. The production of energy-saving insulation and reduction of shipping lanes are both important to Carlisle’s ESG leadership position.”

“We’re excited that Carlisle Construction Materials is continuing to grow its operations in our state,” Governor Mike Parson said. “This project and the resulting new jobs will help boost employment and economic development in the region both now and in the future – a major win for Sikeston and all of Southeast Missouri.”

“Congratulations to Carlisle Construction Materials on this new expansion,” Missouri Director of Economic Development Rob Dixon said. “The continued investment from this company in our state demonstrates the growth potential for all businesses in Missouri. The high-quality jobs created through this project will have a huge impact on Sikeston and the surrounding area.”

“Our community is excited to welcome Carlisle Construction Materials to Sikeston, Missouri,” Mayor Steven Burch said. “Economic development is a team sport, and that was especially true with this project. I’m proud of the partnerships between the local, regional, and state leaders, including BNSF Railway, that helped us bring this outstanding company to Sikeston. We are looking forward to watching them grow here for years to come.”

“On behalf of the New Madrid County Commission, we are extremely excited that Carlisle Construction Materials has chosen to locate in Sikeston, Missouri, and specifically New Madrid County,” Mark Baker, Presiding Commissioner of New Madrid County said. “We welcome the jobs that are being created. New Madrid County is a great location for Industry and we look forward to assisting in any way possible during all aspects of this project.”

The company will look to start construction in the summer of 2021 and is expected to be operational by the first quarter of 2023.

About Carlisle Construction Materials LLC

Carlisle Construction Materials is a division of Carlisle Companies Incorporated, a diversified industrial company with a global portfolio of niche brands that delivers energy efficient and highly engineered products and solutions for its customers. Driven by our strategic plan, Vision 2025, Carlisle is committed to generating superior shareholder returns by investing in high-ROIC businesses and maintaining a balanced capital deployment approach, including investments in our businesses, strategic acquisitions, share repurchases and continued dividend increases. Carlisle is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its worldwide team of employees generated $4.2 billion in revenues in 2020.