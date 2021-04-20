COVID-19 Daily Update 4-20-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 71-year old male from Raleigh County, an 88-year old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 61-year old female from Jackson County.
“Our hearts go out to these West Virginians and their families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s continue taking every precaution we can to slow the spread of this disease.”
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,352), Berkeley (11,667), Boone (1,886), Braxton (872), Brooke (2,124), Cabell (8,631), Calhoun (271), Clay (459), Doddridge (551), Fayette (3,284), Gilmer (738), Grant (1,239), Greenbrier (2,628), Hampshire (1,716), Hancock (2,714), Hardy (1,443), Harrison (5,449), Jackson (1,921), Jefferson (4,361), Kanawha (14,145), Lewis (1,138), Lincoln (1,399), Logan (3,007), Marion (4,169), Marshall (3,287), Mason (1,937), McDowell (1,490), Mercer (4,580), Mineral (2,775), Mingo (2,434), Monongalia (8,964), Monroe (1,077), Morgan (1,090), Nicholas (1,519), Ohio (4,050), Pendleton (690), Pleasants (833), Pocahontas (647), Preston (2,814), Putnam (4,833), Raleigh (6,181), Randolph (2,497), Ritchie (663), Roane (581), Summers (769), Taylor (1,199), Tucker (523), Tyler (673), Upshur (1,824), Wayne (2,821), Webster (456), Wetzel (1,213), Wirt (381), Wood (7,580), Wyoming (1,917).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Such is the case of Grant and McDowell counties in this report.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Clay, Fayette, Grant, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mineral, Mingo, Morgan, Nicholas, Putnam, Raleigh, and Wyoming counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV
4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Brooke County
Clay County
1:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 452 Main Street, Clay, WV
Fayette County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, J.W. & Hazel Ruby West Virginia Welcome Center, 55 Hazel Lane, Mount Hope, WV
Grant County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Logan County
Marshall County
Mason County
Mineral County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV
Mingo County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Kermit Fire Department, 49 Main Street, Kermit, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Nicholas County
Putnam County
Raleigh County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 102 South Eisenhower Drive, Beckley, WV
2:15 PM – 4:00 PM, FMRS Health Systems, 216 South Vance Drive, Beckley, WV
Wyoming County
11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Wyoming County Fire Department, 12 Park Street, Pineville, WV