Tricia Sugita and Lauren Pufpaf Talk with Candice Georgiadis
Tricia Sugita, CEO of FlyQuest. Lauren Pufpaf, Co-founder and COO of Feed.fm
Being the best, working the hardest, achieving success — all of it takes a lot of discipline, determination, and talent.”GREENWICH, CT, USA, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.
— Tricia Sugita, CEO of FlyQuest
Building up the right marketing plan will move companies out of the pandemic 'doldrums' and back into growth. Candice Georgiadis recently interviewed to companies, helping them build their social media and conventional website marketing plans. Reach out to her at the below contact options and get ahead of your competitors.
-
Tricia Sugita, CEO of FlyQuest
Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.
Focus on your own game. I say this a lot, especially when I play League. If you’re hung up on what your jungler is doing as a mid laner, you’re distracted from your own game. This leads to missing CS, TPing or roaming late, and ultimately not playing at your 100%. This applies to other facets of life, too. If you’re too concerned about what another colleague or department is doing, then you’re not 100% focused on your own job. Trust others to do their jobs, as that will make you the most productive.
You don’t ask, you don’t get. It’s essentially my mantra now and my advice to everyone. My older brothers would make me order my own ice cream and french fries from McDonald’s (I dip my fries in ice cream). I wasn’t even in elementary school yet, but my brothers told me that if I couldn’t order the food myself, I wouldn’t get it. I’m not afraid of rejection. If you ask and don’t get, at least you tried. No regrets.
You can only control what you can do, not what others do or say, so give it your all!
We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?
My priority is to share our vision, so everyone knows that what we do has purpose and ties back to our vision.
One of the ways FlyQuest strives to showcase greatness is through environmental causes, called Go Green initiatives. We just announced our most recent quest for Spring Split 2021 — BeeQuest — and we challenged ourselves and family/friends to make a difference. This season’s quest highlights the essential role bees play in the planet’s ecosystems. Our BeeQuest initiative supports The Bee Conservancy, a non-profit organization dedicated to protecting the bees and their habitats.
Our quests are also going beyond environmental causes this year. In February 2021, we welcomed Joedat “Voyboy” Esfahani into the #FlyFam as a streamer under the FlyQuest banner. To showcase greatness together, we’ll raise awareness around social issues such as mental health, a passion point for Voyboy. He embodies the FlyQuest values of positivity, thoughtfulness, and generosity, and we look forward to shedding light on topics that are not always top of mind for the gaming industry. FlyQuest strives to pave a way forward for teams looking to establish their brand beyond a legacy of winning.
The full interview is available here
-
Lauren Pufpaf, Co-founder and COO of Feed.fm
Can you share with our readers 5 strategies about how we can create more space in our lives in order to give our children more quality attention? Please include examples or stories for each, if you can.
Be transparent with your work teams and encourage time off Slack and email.
This has been very helpful in the last year, as work and home life have blurred together. I have actively encouraged my team to block off the time they need for family and we all need to respect those blocks. For team members without children, I have also asked that they take breaks for walks and get outside.
2. Create rituals in the mornings and evenings.
Having a set routine in those busy hours really helps make it all flow easier and helps parents stress less. We always get time together after dinner, whether it’s for playing a game or going for a walk. Knowing that the dedicated time is there amidst dinner, dishes, bath, etc. helps the child understand that some quiet time together is coming.
3. Go for a walk and leave your phone at home.
Checking email and Slack can be addictive and this tip goes hand in hand with #1 above. Very rarely is there a 30 minute block where it’s NOT ok to be away from your phone. It’s hard to do, but very freeing to leave the house without it.
4. Eat meals together.
Even if we can’t get her to stay at the table for more than 10 minutes, the act of sitting together and taking turns talking creates some lovely moments in the day.
5. Let them choose the activity in your dedicated time and just dive right into it.
Get on the floor, play in the mud, make a mess with the blocks. I find that when I really dive in and don’t worry about the mess and avoid multitasking, we all have way more fun.
Complete reading the interview here
Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.
About Candice Georgiadis
Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.
Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:
Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/
Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis
Candice georgiadis
candicegeorgiadis.com
+1 203-958-1234
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn