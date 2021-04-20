Getting Stronger: Patrick Delehanty Joins GrahamSpencer, Leads Digital Department
GrahamSpencer is pleased to introduce Patrick Delehanty as its newest team member and Digital Director, paving the way for digital services expansion.ROCKFORD, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GrahamSpencer is pleased to introduce Patrick Delehanty as its newest team member and Digital Director. Patrick joins the GS family with 11 years of experience at Marcel Digital, a prominent Chicago-based digital/search agency.
“Adding Patrick to our team is an expression of GrahamSpencer’s intention to continue to be a dominant force in digital and web-driven communications,” said Jay Graham, GS Founder and Co-Creative Director. “When we add people to our team, we look for equal measures of talent, hard-earned skill and character. Patrick has all three.” With accreditations and certifications from Google to ConversionXL, Patrick is the highest endorsed Oracle in the world from Moz, the leading inbound marketing and SEO publication. He has been published in USA Today, Forbes, Paste, and Business 2 Community. His GrahamSpencer responsibilities will include developing and expanding GrahamSpencer’s SEO, SEM and website analytics and marketing automation service lines while simultaneously supercharging current client digital strategies. He will also be a featured player in GrahamSpencer’s proprietary branding/advertising research and planning methodology known as GSearch.
“From our first conversation up until I was in the door and actively working with the GrahamSpencer team, I felt at home,” he said. “Seeing and hearing the vision of the agency, as well as their unbridled dedication to their client’s success, is something I knew I had to be a part of. I’m excited to join Jay, Scott, and the rest of the GrahamSpencer team to help build on an already incredible 34 years of innovation and results.”
“We’re in the business of strategically and creatively solving problems and leveraging opportunities for our clients,” said Scott Spencer, Co-Creative Director. “We’re always looking for ways to get better, be more efficient and help drive client success. Patrick will help our clients better understand and leverage the confluence of traditional, digital, social and website-driven communications. We’re happy to have him join the GS family.”
For additional information, contact us. Read original release on our website.
Jay Graham
GrahamSpencer
+1 815-397-4949
jgraham@grahamspencer.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn