Netview Consulting Inc. Selects Turnium Technology Group for White Label SD-WAN Solution
Turnium chosen to connect anything, anytime and anywhereNORTH VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Turnium Technology Group, Inc. (“TTGI”) is pleased to announce its SD-WAN solutions have been selected by Netview Consulting Inc. to provide cost-effective, multi-site, secure private networks for Netview’s mid-market voice, managed services and cyber security customers.
“Turnium’s managed service options plus its simple subscription business model gives me choice. Being able to deploy a SD-WAN solution to fulfill the requirements for a redundant network without having the client pay extra or deploy as a re-sold managed service helps me solve unique customer network and business challenges,” said Mike Millar, Netview’s Principal. “Turnium makes SD-WAN easier to present to customers looking to reduce their network budget and its unique packet-based link load balancing technology helps us to deliver customer needs for high quality voice and video.”
TTGI’s Channel Program provides Netview with three flexible deployment options: to deploy TTGI’s SD-WAN as a white-label software platform hosted and controlled by the Channel Partner, to resell TTGI’s Turnium turnkey managed SD-WAN service or to deploy unique networks for customers requiring their own dedicated SD-WAN instances.
“I’m pleased to welcome Netview to TTGI’s Channel Program,” said Logan Campbell, VP Sales. “Mike and the team at Netview are experts in technology and networking. They can clear the mud and create great outcomes quickly, while helping customers get the most cost-effective solution for their business. This makes them an incredible partner for TTGI.”
TTGI SD-WAN solutions allow Netview to improve customer internet connectivity and provide reliable managed connections between customer sites and Netview’s Hosted Voice/PBX platform. TTGI SD-WAN also enables Netview to provide automatic failover to ensure customers can compute and communicate through an outage by one of the customer’s ISP. Turnium’s solution enables Netview to deliver a private Wide Area Network (WAN) overlay with multiple disaster recovery options, control the various circuits in the network and view historic charting on critical metrics like outages, packet loss, latency and other metrics.
Founded in 2002, Netview Consulting provides business networking and cyber security solutions to mid-market businesses in Canada and the USA. Netview’s complimentary Cyber Threat Analysis and Telecom Report ensures that Netview and the customer understand network strengths, weaknesses and opportunities. Netview provides recommendations, options and potential cost savings to customers qualifying for this Report at no cost.
For More Information:
Media/press inquiries, please email media@ttgi.io.
Sales inquiries please email sales@ttgi.io or telephone +1 604 398 4314 or +1 888 818 3361 (North American toll-free).
About Netview Consulting
Netview Consulting provides managed services supporting customer needs for systems and network integration, wired and wireless networking, support services, voice solutions and cyber security. Netview’s specialized personnel allow us to provide a superior and efficient network infrastructure that delivers customer business and operational use-cases and a high quality customer experience. Netview was established in 2002 and is located in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.
Please visit us at www.netviewconsulting.ca. Email sales at sales@netviewconsulting.ca or call +1-800-924-9711 extension 800. Mike Millar can be reached at +1-800-924-9711 extension 801 or mikem@netviewconsulting.ca. General inquiries please send to communications@netviewconsulting.ca.
About Turnium Technology Group Inc.
Turnium Technology Group delivers its software-defined wide area networking (SD-WAN) solution as a managed cloud-native service and as an OEM white label software platform. Turnium managed SD-WAN is available direct to enterprises and through its enterprise partner channel of Managed Service Providers and industry vertical specific Value-Added Resellers. The Multapplied white-label SD-WAN software platform is available through a global Channel Partner program that enables Internet and Managed Service Providers and Telecommunications Service Providers to offer their own branded SD-WAN offering quickly and easily. For more information, contact sales@ttgi.io.
Geoff Hultin
Turnium Technology Group Inc.
email us here