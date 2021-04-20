Wicked Injection Announces Grand Opening
The company specializes in performance diesel injection serviceSPICEWOOD, TX, UNITED STATES, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wicked Injection, a performance diesel injection service, is proud to announce its grand opening. Wicked Injection is authorized by Dieselmeken AB (Sweden) and BenzForce LLC to resell their products.
Wicked Injection, located in Spicewood, Texas, has roots in the Bosch M and MW injection pump upgrade sector and specializes in the late 1980s through late 1990s models diesel engine pump upgrades for Mercedes-Benz passenger cars. Wicked Injection is a partner of BenzForce, LLC, is a provider and developer of performance products for Mercedes-Benz parts.
“I see Wicked Injection growing rapidly beyond the Mercedes market once all equipment and knowledge has been acquired, and unfortunately, the BenzForce brand sets limitations with just its name.” said a spokesperson for Wicked Injection. “We would eventually like to cater to all vehicle makes that make sense. In addition to expansion beyond vehicle manufacturers, the nature of the activities performed is different from those of BenzForce. Thus it makes sense to have a completely different business that may be complementary to the customer’s goal but unrelated in its operation and operational goals.”
Wicked Injection will continue to work closely with its partner companies as it grows its internal capabilities. Additionally, it will seek to continue its long-standing relationship with Dieselmeken AB, a Swedish company specializing in fuel injection parts for the diesel aftermarket, as it on-boards other non-competing products from other vendors.
For more information, visit wickedinjection.com.
