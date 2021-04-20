Free Webinar to Showcase Popular EB-5 Project
Real estate investment opportunity offers low risk, competitive financial return, and early release guarantySAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 consultancy, regional center operator, and fund manager, will host a free webinar, “Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II (Loan) EB-5 Project,” on Friday, April 23, at 2:00 PM EDT. Click here to register now. Space is limited.
EB5AN managing partners Sam Silverman and Mike Schoenfeld will discuss why Saltaire is an ideal option for immigrant investors seeking a low-risk investment with a comparably high financial return. The investment is structured as debt and investors in the fund earn a 2% annual return. Construction of the project, a high-rise luxury condominium in downtown St. Petersburg, Florida, is underway and a project financing is in place. Significantly, EB5AN offers an early release guaranty which allows investors to withdraw from the investment early if they are unsuccessful in the immigration process.
“Foreign nationals considering the EB-5 program have many choices for where to invest, but projects typically fall into one of two categories, low-risk/low-return and high-risk/high-return,” said Silverman. “The unique value proposition of Saltaire St. Petersburg Phase II (Loan) is that the financial return offered is considerably higher than those of other projects with similarly low financial risk and immigration risk. It’s a win-win for investors.”
Created in 1990, the EB-5 visa has long been a gateway to the United States for foreign nationals living abroad, as well as by those already working in the U.S. on nonimmigrant visas including H-1, H-1B, and L-1B. The program has received renewed interest as federal policies restricting employment-based immigration have led work-visa holders to seek alternative pathways to U.S. residency.
******
EB5 Affiliate Network is a national EB-5 regional center operator and consulting firm with more than $900 million in EB-5 investment capital across a network of 14 approved regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN works with project developers and sponsors to assemble high-quality EB-5 projects across the country. EB5AN also works with EB-5 investors from around the world to identify high-quality, low-risk EB-5 investments and to structure EB-5 projects for those who seek to create their own.
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here