Dementia Forum X 2021 will focus on “A Dementia Journey” of people living with dementia
A global summit, Dementia Forum X, May 25-27, will gather world-leading researchers, medical professionals, policy-makers and business executives.STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This year’s global summit, Dementia Forum X, will focus on “A Dementia Journey.” Each session and workshop will examine the stages of support and care a person living with dementia might require as the disease progresses. Live sessions and workshops focus on reducing the risk of dementia, developing high-quality dementia care, adapting environment design, easing caregiver burden as well as the role of robotics and palliative care in dementia.
The 2021 event will be held between May 25-27, 2021 as a virtual meeting open to interested participants. Speakers include well-known researchers and field experts like Paola Barbarino from Alzheimer’s Disease International, Dr Tarun Dua from World Health Organization, Professor Miia Kivipelto from Karolinska Institutet, Professor Gill Livingston from University College London, Dr Hanadi Khamis M. Al Hamad from Hamad Medical Corporation, Sara Thomas from Arjo, Dr Johan Sundelöf from Geras and many more.
Dementia Forum X (DFX) is a biennial event founded in 2015 under the patronage of Her Majesty Queen Silvia of Sweden as a response to the growing public health crisis of dementia. It gathers experts from all over the world to share, discuss and commit to the challenges of dementia and rapid demographic change.
Says Mariama Samateh, Project Director of DFX, “We wanted to examine an individual’s progression with dementia disease, and selected this year’s theme “A Dementia Journey” with great intention. Our mission is to give more time and space for discussions that will allow participants to share how they are working towards a more holistic address of dementia in global communities. We know that with each stage of dementia – from the early signs to the process of getting an assessment and diagnosis; to securing institutional and eventually palliative care – there are real people who need to find solutions that are available, accessible and applicable to their circumstances. “
“Dementia is so much more than just cognitive decline. It impacts the whole person and often times in radically different ways. The individual nature of the disease coupled with the ongoing pandemic has brought even more challenges to this community. DFX’s focus on “A Dementia Journey” cannot be overstated because we are encouraging business, governments, finance, care and research to come together to address the disease together.” – says Sophie Lu-Axelsson, Director of Swedish Care International, a founding partner of DFX.
Dementia Forum X has been held in Stockholm in 2015, 2017 and 2019. It has also been organized in Tokyo in 2018 and Seoul in 2020. The concept – founded by Swedish Care International and organized by the Forum For Elderly Care in collaboration with Stiftelsen Silviahemmet, Karolinska Institutet, Forte and Svenskt Demenscentrum – is organized biennially under the patronage of HM Queen Silvia of Sweden. The mission of Dementia Forum X is to be at the forefront of advocating for research, knowledge transfer, and innovation in the dementia field and enable impactful and measurable change through cross-sectoral partnerships.
