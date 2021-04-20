LSI wins contract to update the State of Hawaii DOT Highways Division Financial Management System

LSI Powered by Invenio

LSI powered by Invenio providing HIDOT with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP system to modernize its Financial Management System.

HONOLULU, HAWAII, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LSI Consulting today announced that it has been selected as the State of Hawaii Department of Transportation, Highways Division (HIDOT) Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Contractor. LSI will provide HIDOT with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP system solution that will modernize its HIDOT Financial Management System. Through its introduction of a more advanced and cost-efficient Financial Management System, LSI will optimize HIDOT’s business value and meet its unique business and technical demands.

“LSI is excited to add State of Hawaii HIDOT to its list of its current customers. LSI will leverage project accelerators and best practices from its other public sector implementations, including states of Nevada and Arkansas, said Nader Tirandazi Executive Vice President at LSI.

LSI will transform HIDOT’s systems and business processes by fully replacing its 35+ year old Highways Financial Accounting System (HWYAC) as well as certain software components with SAP S/4HANA Cloud ERP. The retirement of the current system will alleviate many of the key challenges HIDOT is facing and reduce operational risk in HIDOT’s fiscal operations.

A new, more streamlined and enhanced environment will strengthen State operations and services. For instance, LSI will design and implement the necessary interfaces to Federal and State systems to facilitate data sharing among the systems. This change will foster more collaboration among stakeholders.

As an integrated Cloud solution, SAP S/4HANA provides advanced billing and reporting functionality and processing to meet all FHWA certification requirements. One key requirement is split cost for federal billing purposes. The SAP solution records detailed transactions with a coding structure that reflects the level of detail that is required by the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) billing systems. The solution not only manages the workflow that is required for reimbursement from the Federal Government. It can also be enhanced to build in controls to meet approval requirements.

In order to link project cost to specific State Appropriation, the solution will identify the various funding sources utilizing the concept of “Fund.” Projects will then be assigned to multiple funding sources and appropriations, and project budgets can be checked through a standard functionality called “Funds Availability Checks.”

As a final key function of the project implementation, LSI will manage the testing and review process for the new Financial Management System to achieve FHWA certification.

About HIDOT

The Hawaii Department of Transportation is responsible to plan, design, construct, operate, and maintain State facilities in all modes of transportation, including air, water, and land. Coordination with other State, County, and Federal programs is maintained in order to achieve these objectives. It's mission is to provide a safe, efficient, accessible, and sustainable inter-modal transportation system that ensures the mobility of people and goods, and enhances and/or preserves economic prosperity and the quality of life.

About LSI

LSI, a SAP Gold Partner, is a global authority on digital transformation and digital solutions based around SAP technology focused on key domains and industries where we are known as world leading. It's recent merger with Invenio has established a truly global consulting and systems integration company, with over 1,000 professional staff, operating internationally, with offices in the USA, Canada, United Kingdom, India, Fiji, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Qatar, Bahrain and Mauritius.

LSI transforms tax authorities, local governments, public transport, healthcare, public utilities, education establishments and select industries in the private sector, including media and entertainment, and industrial machinery & components. Our domain focus means we have specialist knowledge and deep understanding of the associated business challenges, to deliver real, value-based business transformations.

Recognized for leading SAP S/4HANA implementations and creating industry-specific solutions, LSI provides end-to-end solution and service offerings which include integration, cloud, mobility & portals, AI and advanced analytics.

