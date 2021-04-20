Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Avi Loeb

Listen to this fascinating discussion about happiness, purpose, and the first sign of intelligent life beyond earth

The study of science is meant to be a discussion with nature, not a monologue.”
— Avi Loeb
SANDY, UT, USA, April 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brilliant Miller is pleased to announce the release of his latest video podcast - an interview with the world renowned scientist and author, Avi Loeb. Avi has published 8 best selling books and over 700 articles.

Avi joins Brilliant this week to discuss his latest book, Extraterrestrial, and the amazing interstellar discovery that formed the foundation for it’s climb to number one on the New York Times Bestseller list. They discuss the possibility of alien life, and the possible source of the remarkable space anomaly Avi and his team discovered in 2017. Avi shares his passion for the sciences and his disagreement with the current trend of the community, and his hope to reshape the future of science, and his recent focus on motivating youth to pursue an interest in the universe around us.

This fascinating interview is available now on the School for Good Living website at https://goodliving.com/podcasts/extraterrestrial-the-first-sign-of-intelligent-life-beyond-earth/. The video version can also be streamed directly from YouTube at https://youtu.be/5YJrATVF5zo and the audio version is available on Apple Podcasts (https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts/id1389591902), Stitcher (https://www.stitcher.com/podcast/school-for-good-living-podcasts), Google Podcasts (https://podcasts.google.com/feed/aHR0cHM6Ly9wb2RjYXN0cy5nb29kbGl2aW5nLmNvbS9mZWVkLw), and Spotify (https://open.spotify.com/show/2gAkcrCqCeit7H4csjdDGd).

Jules Cho
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-563-4277
hello@goodliving.com
141. Avi Loeb - Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth

Brilliant Miller releases video podcast interview with Avi Loeb

Jules Cho
Miller Innovation, BLLC
+1 801-563-4277 hello@goodliving.com
School for Good Living
Brilliant Miller founded the School for Good Living as a b-corporation that exists to empower everyone to live a life of meaning, purpose, and contribution. SGL serves individuals through a collection of services that include the Transformational Coaching Program (TCP), Coach Training Program (CTP), private one-on-one coaching, plus free content including the Three Point Thursdays email newsletter and weekly podcast interviews with thought leaders, extraordinary coaches, writers, and big thinkers.

