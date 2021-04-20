STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police investigates deaths of two people in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, Vermont (Monday, April 19, 2021) — The Vermont State Police is investigating the deaths of two individuals whose bodies were found in Lewis Creek in Charlotte on Monday afternoon, April 19, 2021.

The bodies were discovered around 12:30 p.m. in the creek near Spear Street and Lewis Creek Road.

Members of the Vermont State Police Field Force Division and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are on scene, along with fire and rescue crews and other first responders. The investigation is in its earliest stages. There are no indications of any threat to the general public.

No further information is available. The state police PIO is en route to the scene. Updates will be released as the investigation continues.

