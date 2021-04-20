SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ PSA FRAUDULENT ONLINE ACTIVITY

VSP News Release-Incident

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#:802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: 04/19/21

VIOLATION: Fraudulent activity

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/19/21 Troopers handled a report of fraudulent

activity involving unverified online accounts being opened in people’s names in

the Bennington County area. This is a reminder to be aware of fraudulent

activity involving your accounts and personal identification information. Be

vigilant in protecting your personal information and report any fraudulent

activity.