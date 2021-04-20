SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ PSA FRAUDULENT ONLINE ACTIVITY
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#:802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 04/19/21
INCIDENT LOCATION: (street, exit, or mile marker and town)
VIOLATION: Fraudulent activity
ACCUSED:
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/19/21 Troopers handled a report of fraudulent
activity involving unverified online accounts being opened in people’s names in
the Bennington County area. This is a reminder to be aware of fraudulent
activity involving your accounts and personal identification information. Be
vigilant in protecting your personal information and report any fraudulent
activity.