SHAFTSBURY BARRACKS/ PSA FRAUDULENT ONLINE ACTIVITY

STATE OF VERMONT

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Thomas Stange                             

STATION: Shaftsbury                   

CONTACT#:802-442-5421

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/21

VIOLATION: Fraudulent activity

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/19/21 Troopers handled a report of fraudulent

activity involving unverified online accounts being opened in people’s names in

the Bennington County area. This is a reminder to be aware of fraudulent

activity involving your accounts and personal identification information. Be

vigilant in protecting your personal information and report any fraudulent

activity.

 

 

