Derby / Bank Robbery

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401182

TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 4/19/2021 at approximately 1509 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery

ACCUSED: Unknown

VICTIM: North Country Federal Country Union

12 Main Street

Orleans, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/19/2021, at approximately 1509 hours, Vermont State

Troopers responded to a bank robbery at the North Country Federal Credit Union

on 12 Main Street in Orleans, VT. Investigation revealed a male dressed in dark

clothing robbed the credit union, during which time he brandished a firearm. The

male was then seen leaving the bank on foot on Maple Street before stealing a

bicycle and then being picked up by a vehicle on River Road, which continued

north on River Road.

The suspect is described to be a white male, approximately 5’5”-5’6”, with a slender build.

A photo of the suspect is attached to this news release.

Investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is

available. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks

at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation