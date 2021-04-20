Derby / Bank Robbery
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A401182
TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 4/19/2021 at approximately 1509 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Main Street, Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Assault & Robbery
ACCUSED: Unknown
VICTIM: North Country Federal Country Union
12 Main Street
Orleans, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 4/19/2021, at approximately 1509 hours, Vermont State
Troopers responded to a bank robbery at the North Country Federal Credit Union
on 12 Main Street in Orleans, VT. Investigation revealed a male dressed in dark
clothing robbed the credit union, during which time he brandished a firearm. The
male was then seen leaving the bank on foot on Maple Street before stealing a
bicycle and then being picked up by a vehicle on River Road, which continued
north on River Road.
The suspect is described to be a white male, approximately 5’5”-5’6”, with a slender build.
A photo of the suspect is attached to this news release.
Investigation into this incident is ongoing, and no further information is
available. An undisclosed amount of cash was stolen.
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Derby Barracks
at 802-334-8881, or submit an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
COURT ACTION: Pending Investigation