Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks- Single Motorcycle Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21B500762
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 04/19/2021 at approximately 1817 hours
STREET: Lake Dunmore Rd
TOWN: Leicester
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Indian Head Trail Rd
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Paved
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Jozef Sloma
AGE: 22
SEAT BELT? N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 1956
VEHICLE MAKE: BMW
VEHICLE MODEL: CYL
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage
INJURIES: Suspected Moderate Injuries
HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call of a single motorcycle crash on Lake Dunmore Rd in the Town of Leicester, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene of the crash and identified the operator as Jozef Sloma (22) of Leicester. Sloma was unconscious and non-responsive to medical personnel. As a result of the crash, the southbound lane of travel was shut down for a brief period of time.
Through investigation it was determined Sloma was traveling south on Lake Dunmore Rd when he lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason. Sloma was transported by a UVM Helicopter to UVM Medical Center as a result of his injuries. At the time of transport, Sloma had regained consciousness and was alert.
Troopers were assisted on scene by Middlebury Rescue, Brandon Rescue/Fire and UVM Medical Personnel.
This crash his still under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at (802)388-4919.